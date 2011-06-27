Used 2004 Acura TSX Sedan Consumer Reviews
2004 TSX w/ AT (No Nav)
At 30,000 miles, perfect reliability (not one issue - even minor). It's the best FWD car platform ever in my opinion. Great blend of luxury and sport. Worst part of new TSX are the Michelin Pilots. A switch to Falken 512s tires made a great car greater. Right on the EPA mileage ratings. Can't be beat for the price and the ability to hold a high resale value borders on ridiculous.
More than satisified
Driving a 9 year old Infiniti I30t, I have been searching for one year for a replacement. Considerations were subaru legacy limited, volvo 240, saab 9-3. After thorough research of other user reviews of each car for fun factor, and reliability, in addition to test drives, I chose a preowned TSX. Absolutely love this car. Acura (as expected) has agonized over every single detail for this car from the short throw and click of the turn signal arm, seamless shift of the transmission, perforated leather seating surfaces, moldings of the dash, chrome exhaust tips, xenon lights, to the embroidered TSX logos on the car mats! Far, far superior to the competition. Not even close.
Still Love it....
Just in case you are shopping for an early model year TSX, I wanted to confirm that these cars, even after 10+ years, are still fantastic. There's a reason you still see so many on the road, they are bulletproof reliable and drive great, even after all these years. Mine is an April 2004 build, and I'll admit it's been babied with just now 79K on it, but I still feel good getting in it and heading off to work. If you find one with a good maintenance history, you ought to have several more years of use with it. I've done nothing but the normal stuff, like fluid flushes, brakes, battery, etc... It really is amazing how well built of a car this was from Honda. All in all, for the price they are now used, I can't think of a better choice.
So Good Makes You Wanna Slap Your Momma
Bought my 04 TSX 6spd man in June '15 with 60,000 miles and it still feels like new. All of the cars controls have a responsive, precise feel to them. Lateral cornering grip is fantastic and the car goes exactly where you point it with minimal understeer. The steering is precise and the manual transmission feels like it came out of a sports car, with very short throws and a buttery snick snick feel to it. It's not a very fast or sexy sounding powertrain, but the power is sufficient. The interior is beautiful with quality expensive looking materials. Styling is very handsome inside and out and has aged extremely gracefully over the last 10 years. Tinting the windows and installing a lip spoiler completed the exterior, and ipod aux cable is a quick install. This cars practicality, reliability and fun to drive characteristics are unmatched in this price range.
Absolutely AMAZING car!
Had this car in family since 2004. Purchased it used in September 2004, for around 24k, with 20k miles on it. I started driving it myself in 2006 when I first got my license and have put over 50K miles on it myself. Just a well-built awesome Acura. It's sad how the TSX has become such lower quality in the 2nd generation models. I just love this car in ever way and have no complaints at all. I have 104k miles right now and plan to keep it going to 200K if I can!
