Used 1997 Acura TL Sedan Consumer Reviews
Good car but not great
I bought a '97 TL because the trannys on the 99-03s are notorious for failing. Bought the car with 138K and now it's up to 176K. I've replaced radiator ($150), axles+tie rod ($450), fuel pump ($250), starter ($150). Also replaced regular things (battery $100, rotors and pads $300). The car does tend to overheat, but it's usually caused by air in the cooling system so you just need to bleed the system when it does and it takes care of the problem 95% of the time. Gas mileage is just OK (26-28 highway, 24 combined). Slow windows is a universal problem. Otherwise it's a good car.
'97 TL, an Excellent Car
Excellent car in every way. At 110,000 miles the dealer replaced the o2 sensor and the spark plugs under the free Acura extended emissions warranty (up to 150,000 miles). Otherwise the car has been extremely reliable with only regular maintenance. Regular maintenance costs were low. The paint and the fit and finish of all interior and exterior parts are still great after eight years of use. And it's still comfortable and fun to drive with good acceleration, braking, and handling.
Great Reliable Car
Have enjoyed the car since purchase. Very sharp simple design and cleans up very well. The placement of the fog light switch and criuise control button is hidden behind the headlight stalk. Very bad position. Love the leather interior and the factory sound system is excellent. Factory Michellins are adequate but a bit loud. Trunk is a bit small with a small opening, so loading luggage has to be planned. No problem ups to 100,000 miles and counting. Do keep the transmission fluid changed since the Acura don't have changeable filters.
lIZ REVIEW OF 97 TL
Overall the car is pretty solid, my only complaints are the road noise and the sheer wind factor on the driver's side. Cush claims this is a design problem and cannot be fix. I find this hard to believe in a car that when was new sold in the 30's. The sheer wind factor can be very irrating and would love to be able to fix. Cush dealership is great would buy from them again.
This is my secon Acura 2.5 T L
I have now owned two Acura 2.5 T L's. What an excellent automobile. The first one I sold after putting on almost 300,000Kms with just regular maintance. The only major problem is the manifold cracked and was not repairable, a $2,000 fix. Other than that I loved the car. The paint was excellent, and the interior stood up well, with just a few cracks in the leather interior. I purchased my second 2.5 t l in Geroria with only 40,000 miles on the spedo. Drove it Canada and had it totalled in a rear end collision with a pick up truck this week. I would recommend this car for its comfort, economy, and reliability and driving performance. A true five (5) star automobile.
