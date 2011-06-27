Used 1996 Acura TL 2.5 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.6/395.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower176 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Length191.5 in.
Curb weight3252 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Silver Pearl
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Juniper Green Pearl
