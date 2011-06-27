Used 2006 Acura RSX Hatchback Consumer Reviews
This is no Honda Civic
I was pleasantly surprised by the cars handling and performance. It's a 5 speed Tiptronic automatic with a 2.0 L4 Vtec engine. The car also handles great and easy to make lane changes. Since the car is pretty light, it doesn't need a huge displacement engine to make it go fast, although a turbo would be nice aftermarket upgrade for those who had the type-s model. I don't usually like 4 cylinder engines, but this one is quite a bit larger than most (Most are 1.6 L). It's also quite a bit torquey for one as well (can get it to squeal on brisk acceleration). The '05/'06 Models have the upgraded lighting and wheels which give it more of a luxurious look then previous years.
An Acura, but not a luxury car.
Just bought an '06 RSX on a lease return. Great condition and lots of fun to drive on my 8-mile commute on a bendy highway, but it lacks some pretty basic features like a remote hatch release. I've owned Hondas exclusively since I turned 16 and each one, even my old '83 Accord SE, had a lever to pop the trunk from the driver's seat. The plastic sun visors feel cheap, and there's not as much storage for odds and ends as I'd like. Overall, I prefer the interior of my previous '98 Accord EX coupe for features but the leather seats offer great support and comfort in the turns. Engine and performance in the RSX blow the Accord away. Better mileage and acceleration? Well worth the price.
Fast, Fun and Completely Comfortable
I came to the RSX after finally deciding to retire my 1989 Acura Integra, which had 207,000 miles on it and was still going pretty strong. I can't say enough about my RSX. It's been even better than I anticipated. I considered the Honda Civic EX and the Scion but have been completely satisfied with my RSX. It's fast, fun and completely comfortable to drive, gets excellent gas mileage and has all those standard features that make Acuras such a solid bargain. Most of the online reviews mention that the RSX is not the fastest off the mark in first gear and that's true BUT it is more than fast enough! The car's a blast to own and drive, it makes me happy every time I get behind the wheel.
my acura rsx 2006
I love this car its my first car gets around well needs window tint kinda wish I got the type s so could learn how to drive a manual system but it works great its small just right for a sports car I wanna modify it soon it may be an older car but its also my first but the car was worth it its great on gas and never has any problems for me.
By far, the most amazing car I have ever owned.
I originally leased my Acura in February of 2006 and decided to purchase it when the lease ended. It is now almost 13 years later and I've decided to sell it. This car is the most reliable car I have ever owned. I only wish they still made them but the new Acuras are too expensive and get lousy gas mileage. People still ask me about my "new car". I have just recently put it up for sale and someone approached me today and was blown away at the perfect condition it is in. The interior looks like a brand new car. The paint has chipped in a few spots, unlike other cars I have owned. The road noise is a problem, but I put some Hankook tires on it and it is not as noisy. The only other issue is there are bad blind spots with the hatchback design. So far I have had a new oem condenser fan, replaced the CV boots, replaced the power steering pump and left lower control arm and bushings. Just the other day, the air conditioner finally died, (this is California and we use it every day) so I replaced the A/C, serpentine belt and tensioner. Other than regular maintenance, that's it, after 13 years. If you close your eyes you would never know this is not a new car by the way it drives. At over 163,000 miles it is still worth $8,000! I'm asking $7,000 and may not get it, but this car is worth every penny. Do not hesitate to purchase this car. Look for one who is the original owner and who has service records.
