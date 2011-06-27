Used 2003 Acura RSX Type-S Consumer Reviews

Amazing Car! Never want to drive anything else Erica , 10/21/2015 Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought my RSX in 2009 with 50,000 miles and now in 2015 has 135,000 and drives like new. I have only done regular maintenance (oil change, breaks ect) Thought that it may be time to drive something newer so I test drove a TSX (2012)and ILX (2016)but prefer my RSX over them both. The RSX has great reliability, has never let me down. They are fast and hug to the road with impeccable handling. Love the simple design of the interior, comfortable bucket seats. Awesome sound system! The heat and AC work better in my car then most new cars I have been in which is impressive given my RSX is 12 years old. Know someone with the same car as me that has 336,000 miles on their RSX hope to be driving mine for that long as I haven't found anything that compares. Absolutely love this car!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Sport Compact Car in its Class JayJayPG , 11/18/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've owned my 03 Type S for over 6 years and will most likely be keeping this car for another 6+ years. It really is the best all around FWD sport compact car out there. I always get complements on it's appearance due to the A-Spec package mine was installed with from the factory (body kit, rear wing, aluminum shift knob, sport suspension, 17" wheels). I have never had a major mechanical problem with this car and it still drives like it did 6 years/50,000 miles ago. The only issue I have ever had with my RSX- S is a squeaky/notchy clutch pedal (which is easily remedied by spraying white lithium grease on the master cylinder pushrod). Report Abuse

Best car ever tchoughs , 01/04/2014 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car a few months ago, and ever since I first test drove it I have been in love with it. If you are looking to buy an rsx, understand that it takes a certain kind of person to live with this car, as it is rough, bouncy, harsh and generally unforgiving. My rsx has many modifications, but I would love a stock one just as much. I have never experienced any problems that have not been caused directly by me. This car handles beautifully despite the fact that it is fwd. I had a huge bias against fwd but this car changed my mind. It can even drift!(sort of, this has just been an experiment by me) I highly recommend this car. Also VTEC! Report Abuse

I'll drive it till it dies angz415 , 07/12/2011 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I am the third owner of my 2003 RSX Type-S and I can't say enough postivie feedback about it. I'm currently at 170,000 miles and the only major repair that I've had to do is replace the clutch (which was more expensive because of the clutch's location and the man hours required to get to it). This car drives so well. Not only is it fast and fun, but the front wheel drive make it easy to contol in rain and snow (just so long as your have some ground clearance). I also love the hatchback feature. The seats in the back fold down and you can store a lot in there. Report Abuse