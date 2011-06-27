Used 2002 Acura RSX Type-S Consumer Reviews
Great car, ruined by Honda bean counters.
I've owned this car since I was 16, and am now 26. Bulletproof reliability, only the A/C compressor has failed, twice. RATTLES/RATTLES....and more rattles. Maybe I never noticed or cared when I was younger, but this thing rattles like no other, the Tweeters, dash, trunk, doors, glove compartment I could go on, they all rattle. I feel like the car is going to fall apart when I hit a pothole. 2002 stock seats are terrible, NO support Hard seat bottoms. Replaced with seats from a 2005, much better! With all these issues, I cannot get myself to let it go, I don't think I'll ever sell this car.
Great Car!!!
To all those who had bad experiences, suck it up! Ive owned over 20 different vehicles in the last 10 years, all used from Lexus, Audi A4, BMW 325i, 528i, Infiniti Q45, two F-150s, Oldsmobile, Acura 2.5 TL, 2 preludes, a civic with motor swap, dodge ram, and the list goes on. All had varying degrees of reliability BASED on previous care. All had maintenance concerns arise some more costly than others but you must accept that when purchasing a car. It makes me sick to see someone bashing this Acura. I havent driven mercedes yet, so until then THIS IS THE BEST HANDLING, SOLID DRIVING CAR OF ALL IVE OWNED AND DRIVEN. Im eager to drive it everywhere and i bought it with 129k. Its getting a turbo
It's staying in the family
Am selling this car to my son who is a college student and needs a car. Bought it used with 87k miles and it now has almost 125k. Needed a new clutch @ 115k and has brand new tires on it with a recent major service done @ 120k. This car seems like a new car and it's over 10 years old. Yes, it rides rough and has a noisy engine on trips but handles like a top line sports car and is a blast to drive with revs up. Around town gas mileage is 26, on some trips have gotten over 35, almost 36 mpg. I trade between 89 and 93 to average the 91 octane the manual suggests.
A well rounded sports coupe
A well rounded overall sports coupe with 200 HP w/o the use of turbos and still get's 30 MPG. The smoothest shifting 6-spd I've ever driven. Love the interior layout and instrumentation.
A Blast to Drive!
What can I say? I love this car. Chicks love this car. Does anything else really matter? Granted, its not the fastest or most luxurious car on the street, but for $23,000 there's nothing out there that can beat it. I looked at Celicas, Eclipses, and every other car in its class and nothing even compares. Celicas are way too pricy for what you get and Eclipses are too junky. This is a $23,000 car that looks better than most $30-35,000 cars. If your looking to get the most out of your money you've got to go with the RSX.
