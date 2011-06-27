Used 2009 Acura RL Sedan Consumer Reviews
It just doesn't get any better than this
As a business executive and also a mother, I wanted a vehicle that exuded class without snob appeal that needed little maintenance and had the room for my clients as well as my family of four. I found the exterior to be stylish, the interior incredibly plush and the surround sound audio system unbeatable.
I now volunteer to run errands
Had it a week and I'm very pleased. Wanted a sports sedan with all the luxury/tech appointments. Drove E-Class, 5-series, M-35, 09 Maxima and Lexus GS. No major weaknesses vs. competition. If you are looking at this class, test the RL. Improved low end torque is a big plus vs. 08 model. Not as fast off the line as the 535, but as fast as the rest. Sports mode helps with initial acceleration, but not necessary after that. Quiet smooth ride. Not as noisy or bumpy as the GS and doesn't feel like a big boat like the M-35. Technology and radio are excellent. Interior comfort is awesome. Other brands more recognizable, but this is a better car.
I LOVE THIS CAR
Acura finally got this thing right. I put 13000 miles on my '08 RL and had a love hate relationship with it. The car had terrific build quality and extraordinary features that really spoil a driver. That being said there are significant faults: poor suspension (a weird combination of too harsh and too soft), no adjustable passenger seat, wimpy steering wheel, AWD system with too much front wheel bias. Biggest fault... no EQ (excitement quotient) when driving the RL. Enter 2009 RL. Love or hate the looks that's your decision. I love this car. The suspension is perfect, great Super handling AWD calibration, adjustable passenger seat, a whole bunch of "EQ". Did i say I LOVE THIS CAR ?
Worth Owning
Test drove the new Jag, Bmw 5 series, Infiniti M, Audi A6 & A5 and Lexus LS and GS. Basically I was not going to buy a car this year because none of them seem worth the bucks or worth the change from my Lexus LS 430. Pictures of the 09 RL do not do it justice. Went to Acura to look at the 2009 MDX (for my wife), saw the RL on the floor and looked in the interior. I drove it and fell in love, the handling the no-lag speed and pick-up the luxurious interior with all the gadgets done tastefully. Pinch me! I am a car snob and never even considered an Acura, I was wrong and now I am happier than ever (with more features than the BMW 535xi and saved over $10,000).
Satisfied Customer
Very happy with the look and performance of the 2009 RL. Looked at several cars in the same class and felt that the RL had more for the money than other cars. Once you get used to it, the technology package is great. Handles well with it's all wheel drive.
