Used 2003 Acura RL Features & Specs

More about the 2003 RL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Starting MSRP
$45,150
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Starting MSRP
$45,150
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Starting MSRP
$45,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/396 mi.288/396 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.18 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Starting MSRP
$45,150
Torque231 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm231 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5200 rpm225 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Starting MSRP
$45,150
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Starting MSRP
$45,150
8 total speakersyesyes
Multi-CD located in trunkyesyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyesyes
element antennayesyes
AM/FM in trunk-CD stereoyesyes
225 watts stereo outputyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Starting MSRP
$45,150
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
cargo netyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
wood trim on dashyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Starting MSRP
$45,150
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Starting MSRP
$45,150
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
tachometeryesyes
compassnoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Starting MSRP
$45,150
bucket front seatsyesyes
heated passenger seatyesyes
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
leatheryesyes
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
heated driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesyes
Front hip room55.7 in.55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Starting MSRP
$45,150
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.56.5 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Starting MSRP
$45,150
Front track61 in.61 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.8 cu.ft.14.8 cu.ft.
Length196.6 in.196.6 in.
Curb weight3920 lbs.3869 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.4.9 in.
Height56.5 in.56.5 in.
EPA interior volume111 cu.ft.111 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.6 in.114.6 in.
Width71.6 in.71.6 in.
Rear track60.6 in.60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Starting MSRP
$45,150
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Champagne Mist Pearl
  • Polar Blue Metallic
  • Carbon Gray Pearl
  • Premium White Pearl
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Champagne Mist Pearl
  • Polar Blue Metallic
  • Carbon Gray Pearl
  • Premium White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Slate
  • Parchment
  • Ebony
  • Slate
  • Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Starting MSRP
$45,150
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
P225/55R V tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Starting MSRP
$45,150
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Starting MSRP
$45,150
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
