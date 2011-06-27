Used 1999 Acura RL Sedan Consumer Reviews
Outstanding, Reliable Luxury
I have owned my 1999 Acura RL for 6 years. I bought it used at 158,000 miles. It now has 212,000 miles. It has been very reliable, very comfortable, and is a solid vehicle. Honda engineering with Acura comfort. Definitely worth every penny!
1999 Acura RL premium
I have been driving for 30 years and have driven many high end cars. The 1999 Acura RL premium is one of the most exceptional cars I have driven. Mileage is good, build quality is excellent, the V6 power is sufficient and the car is loaded with luxury appointments including HID headlights. I will certainly purchase a newer model soon.
Love My '99 RL at 250K+ Miles!
I've had my RL for a little over three years. Currently, I have a little over 250k miles on it and have never had to replace anything major! Except for when my husband accidently put $20 worth of diesel in it and even then only had to have the fuel system cleaned out. I had an '04 Camry before I got the Acura and even though it's 5 years older, I love the RL way more! I now have two toddlers; the trunk is huge, but with a bulky double stroller there's not room for anything else. I'm looking to buy a new car in about four months and am leaning toward the MDX. I have vowed to stay faithful to Acura, knowing that I'll have a reliable vehicle I can count on and will last me forever!
A Great car!
This was our 2nd CPO Acura vehicle that I paid $24k for with 58k miles. My first was a '94 Legend with 13k miles (paid $24k) and our most recent is a 2005 RL with 50k - paid $24k. See the theme? This '99 has been nearly bullet-proof. It has been frequently mistaken for an S class MB. I love the classic and timeless look of this body style. It is a fantastic hi-way cruiser that loves to cruise at 75 all day long. Smooth and quiet ride. It is conservative with a touch of elegance.
Happy Consumer
The ride is exceptional, the styling great. After 4 years the exterior paint job still is in great condition. The interior is still clean. This is a great car for the money. Everyone that says it's great fails to mention it's front wheel drive. Great feature over other cars in it's class. I had planned to buy another one but I am having to much fum with this one to give it up.
