Used 1998 Acura RL Sedan Consumer Reviews

'98 Acura RL 4 door sedan jbaist , 06/11/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Continues to provide an excellent ride & reliability even after 10 years.

Where is the Legend LinVA , 11/12/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I owned both the 1988 and 1991 Acura Legend. I have been nothing but dissapointed with the 98 RL. This year both rear electric window mechanisms broke. The plastic pulley wheel in the door (a $1 part) broke (on both doors within two months of each other). The cost for each $244. You can only replace the entire motor mechanism. The power is lacking in the motor. The noise inside is noticeably louder than both of my previous legends. On the bright side, it is as reliable as the sun rising. One turn of the key and it is ready to get me to work.

acura biz , 02/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I like an automatic transmission/it is smooth driving/roomy/

Rock solid ,silky smooth! Marc , 09/25/2018 3.5 Premium 4dr Sedan 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car has been a rock on wheels for the past 6 years I have purchased it with over 200,000 miles now it has 368,000 and still purring! Stick with premium gas and scheduled oil changes and this car will take you to the moon and back on silky concrete! Outstanding hwy vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value