  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura RL
  4. Used 1998 Acura RL
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Acura RL Features & Specs

More about the 1998 RL
Overview
See RL Inventory
See RL Inventory
See RL Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg17/23 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/414.0 mi.306.0/414.0 mi.306.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque224 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm224 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm224 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm210 hp @ 5200 rpm210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.35.4 in.35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Measurements
Length195.1 in.195.1 in.195.1 in.
Curb weight3660 lbs.3660 lbs.3660 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.4.9 in.4.9 in.
Height54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Wheel base114.6 in.114.6 in.114.6 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Juniper Green Pearl Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • New Vivid Red Pearl Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman White Pearl Metallic
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Flint Gray Metallic
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • New Vivid Red Pearl Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman White Pearl Metallic
  • Juniper Green Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Flint Gray Metallic
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Flint Gray Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman White Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Juniper Green Pearl Metallic
  • New Vivid Red Pearl Metallic
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Heather Mist Metallic
See RL InventorySee RL InventorySee RL Inventory

Related Used 1998 Acura RL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles