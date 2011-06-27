Used 1998 Acura RL Consumer Reviews
'98 Acura RL 4 door sedan
Continues to provide an excellent ride & reliability even after 10 years.
Where is the Legend
I owned both the 1988 and 1991 Acura Legend. I have been nothing but dissapointed with the 98 RL. This year both rear electric window mechanisms broke. The plastic pulley wheel in the door (a $1 part) broke (on both doors within two months of each other). The cost for each $244. You can only replace the entire motor mechanism. The power is lacking in the motor. The noise inside is noticeably louder than both of my previous legends. On the bright side, it is as reliable as the sun rising. One turn of the key and it is ready to get me to work.
acura
I like an automatic transmission/it is smooth driving/roomy/
Rock solid ,silky smooth!
This car has been a rock on wheels for the past 6 years I have purchased it with over 200,000 miles now it has 368,000 and still purring! Stick with premium gas and scheduled oil changes and this car will take you to the moon and back on silky concrete! Outstanding hwy vehicle.
Amazing car
This has got to be my favorite car of all time. It has been a rock for me! As a single girl I need a reliable car that would not break down on me. This car was more than worth the total cost I paid. I have a 98 3.5RL and it has never broken down on me and I drive a ton of miles. I am currently at 325,000 miles and it is still going strong. I have taken good care of it and have had oil changes consistently. I highly recommend one of these cars!
