Used 2016 Acura RDX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
RDX SUV
Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,230*
Total Cash Price
$23,445
Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,115*
Total Cash Price
$23,914
Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,595*
Total Cash Price
$32,120
AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,364*
Total Cash Price
$33,057
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,037*
Total Cash Price
$32,354
Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,999*
Total Cash Price
$24,383
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,134*
Total Cash Price
$33,995
Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,230*
Total Cash Price
$23,445
AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,980*
Total Cash Price
$26,493
Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,845*
Total Cash Price
$29,072
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 RDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$4,072
|Maintenance
|$2,393
|$927
|$962
|$442
|$2,935
|$7,659
|Repairs
|$624
|$667
|$717
|$773
|$832
|$3,613
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,266
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,430
|Financing
|$1,261
|$1,014
|$750
|$470
|$170
|$3,665
|Depreciation
|$5,352
|$2,480
|$2,184
|$1,935
|$1,737
|$13,688
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,566
|$7,879
|$7,487
|$6,578
|$8,720
|$44,230
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 RDX SUV Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$880
|$4,153
|Maintenance
|$2,441
|$946
|$981
|$451
|$2,994
|$7,812
|Repairs
|$636
|$680
|$731
|$788
|$849
|$3,685
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,291
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,459
|Financing
|$1,286
|$1,034
|$765
|$479
|$173
|$3,738
|Depreciation
|$5,459
|$2,530
|$2,228
|$1,974
|$1,772
|$13,962
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,837
|$8,037
|$7,637
|$6,710
|$8,894
|$45,115
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 RDX SUV Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$5,579
|Maintenance
|$3,278
|$1,270
|$1,318
|$606
|$4,021
|$10,493
|Repairs
|$855
|$914
|$982
|$1,059
|$1,140
|$4,950
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,734
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,959
|Financing
|$1,728
|$1,389
|$1,028
|$644
|$233
|$5,021
|Depreciation
|$7,332
|$3,398
|$2,992
|$2,651
|$2,380
|$18,753
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,585
|$10,794
|$10,257
|$9,012
|$11,946
|$60,595
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 RDX SUV AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,217
|$5,742
|Maintenance
|$3,374
|$1,307
|$1,356
|$623
|$4,138
|$10,799
|Repairs
|$880
|$940
|$1,011
|$1,090
|$1,173
|$5,094
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,785
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,016
|Financing
|$1,778
|$1,430
|$1,058
|$663
|$240
|$5,168
|Depreciation
|$7,546
|$3,497
|$3,079
|$2,728
|$2,449
|$19,300
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,128
|$11,109
|$10,557
|$9,275
|$12,295
|$62,364
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 RDX SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$5,619
|Maintenance
|$3,302
|$1,279
|$1,328
|$610
|$4,050
|$10,569
|Repairs
|$861
|$920
|$989
|$1,067
|$1,148
|$4,986
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,747
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,973
|Financing
|$1,740
|$1,399
|$1,035
|$649
|$235
|$5,058
|Depreciation
|$7,386
|$3,422
|$3,014
|$2,670
|$2,397
|$18,889
|Fuel
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,869
|$2,956
|$13,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,721
|$10,873
|$10,332
|$9,078
|$12,034
|$61,037
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 RDX SUV Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$4,235
|Maintenance
|$2,489
|$964
|$1,000
|$460
|$3,052
|$7,965
|Repairs
|$649
|$694
|$746
|$804
|$865
|$3,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,317
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,487
|Financing
|$1,311
|$1,055
|$780
|$489
|$177
|$3,812
|Depreciation
|$5,566
|$2,579
|$2,271
|$2,012
|$1,806
|$14,236
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,109
|$8,194
|$7,786
|$6,841
|$9,069
|$45,999
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 RDX SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$1,251
|$5,904
|Maintenance
|$3,470
|$1,344
|$1,395
|$641
|$4,256
|$11,106
|Repairs
|$905
|$967
|$1,040
|$1,121
|$1,206
|$5,239
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,836
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,074
|Financing
|$1,828
|$1,470
|$1,088
|$682
|$247
|$5,314
|Depreciation
|$7,760
|$3,596
|$3,167
|$2,806
|$2,519
|$19,848
|Fuel
|$2,759
|$2,842
|$2,928
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$14,649
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,671
|$11,425
|$10,856
|$9,538
|$12,644
|$64,134
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 RDX SUV AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$947
|$975
|$4,601
|Maintenance
|$2,704
|$1,048
|$1,087
|$499
|$3,317
|$8,655
|Repairs
|$705
|$754
|$810
|$873
|$940
|$4,083
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,431
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,616
|Financing
|$1,425
|$1,146
|$847
|$531
|$192
|$4,141
|Depreciation
|$6,048
|$2,802
|$2,468
|$2,187
|$1,963
|$15,467
|Fuel
|$2,150
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,349
|$2,420
|$11,416
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,330
|$8,903
|$8,460
|$7,433
|$9,854
|$49,980
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 RDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$5,049
|Maintenance
|$2,967
|$1,149
|$1,193
|$548
|$3,639
|$9,497
|Repairs
|$774
|$827
|$889
|$959
|$1,032
|$4,480
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,570
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,773
|Financing
|$1,564
|$1,257
|$930
|$583
|$211
|$4,545
|Depreciation
|$6,636
|$3,075
|$2,708
|$2,399
|$2,154
|$16,973
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,430
|$2,504
|$2,578
|$2,656
|$12,528
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,822
|$9,770
|$9,284
|$8,157
|$10,813
|$54,845
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 RDX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Acura RDX in Virginia is:not available
