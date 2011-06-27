Used 2012 Acura RDX SUV Consumer Reviews

My first Japanese car scotch1 , 12/21/2011 15 of 21 people found this review helpful My first choice was a BMW X3 or Audi Q5, but the price was about 9K to 10K more than the RDX. The car is sporty, fun to drive, good seating confort in the front and rear seats. Love the surround sound stereo, Nav and Blue Tooth. The voice commands to operate most controls is hit or miss. Have about 3K in miles so far, average about 19 to 20 in town driving. The ride is a bit stiff, but NVH is good. Have owned 4 Volvos, the RDX is much more compliant with impact harshness than any of my Volvos. Yeah, I hate the beak front end, but at least is does not look like the Nissan Joke, I mean Juke. Most Japanese cars lack the sense of design when to BMW or Mercedes. Report Abuse

Stealth Sports Car in SUV package Brian , 11/21/2017 Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Easy to own needing oil and tires. Fun to drive with lots of get up and go. Excellent in the snow and 22 miles to the gallon. Bluetooth for phone and Pandora make this really easy for driving, great stereo system, nimble driving with great visibility, comfy seats, good leg room in bag and lots of storage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

An experiment gone awry Mike , 02/02/2016 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) 7 of 10 people found this review helpful Not only the worst Acura I have ever owned (this is 4th, two MDXs and one TL), its seriously the most poorly engineered car i've had the misfortune to own. Hyperactive turbo charger fully engages at the slightest touch. Tranny needed to be replaced at 45k miles - Japanese engineering, this is where you've ended up? gas mileage is beyond bad for a 4-banger. Both front windows are loose/rattle. The interior controls are so complicated as to feel like you are on camera and the joke is on you. Only feature i can really commend is the handling, which is excellent. However, ultimately this just feels like a new concept (small crossover SUV) that was done quickly, and thus poorly, which may explain its utter lack of marketplace acceptance Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Car! austonian , 01/13/2012 12 of 28 people found this review helpful I traded my '07 BMW X3 for the '12 RDX. I wanted reliability in a small luxury SUV - which I expect from and Acura and was not getting from BMW. I expected the RDX to be a bit of a let down from the X3 from a driving perspective, but I was way wrong. I absolutely love driving the RDX! It's peppy, has a lighter, crisper feel, and I love the interior, which has very comfortable seats. No complaints from me. This has turned out to be a very good choice. (BTW, the '13 RDX was revealed at the Detroit Auto Show this week. IMO, the new body is very generic and too rounded. Get thee to an Acura dealer fast if you want the current RDX's distinctive look and lines.)