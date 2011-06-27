Used 2004 Acura NSX Coupe Consumer Reviews
Nothing like it.
To have this car in my garage, and drive it whenever I want, is a dream come true. This is my 2nd NSX, my first one was a white 1993. The 2004 is amazing. I have the yellow/yellow. The paint on this car is flawless. Just an amazing car in so many ways. Love the fact that not many people "get" what this car is all about. It's not about power, it;s about balance. You have to own one to understand. I have owned many cars, but nothing compares to the NSX, and I will have it for years to come.
best car i have owned
until you have the opportunity to drive this car every day, it is hard to give the car enough credit. everyone talks about the lack of horsepower for an exotic but if you know how to drive the car it is plenty!!! the build quality is superb and the handling is unbelievable. what a joy to get in every day!
Funtastic
I leased a 2004 NSX this spring. This car is flawless. I've had several Legends in the past and the NSX carries on that tradition. I now have 3000 miles on the car and it only gets better. It is definitely faster than when I first received it. It is the easiest manual transmission I've ever driven--ratios are perfect, gates easy to hit, throw is short and silky, unfortunately, my wife loves it. The brakes are strong. The acceleration is very good, but my son says the Z-06 he has driven is much faster. The handling is superb though, and the steering is very precise. The fit and finish is better than my wife's Lexus and the paint is unbelievable.
excellent!
The car is a very nice looking car. Although i cannot afford such a car like that or any car i would love to just sit in it, i would love to own my on Acura. They are beautiful cars!
This is my third one
Excellent performance, quality, and gas mileage...great for either open road or city driving
