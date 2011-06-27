Used 1997 Acura NSX Coupe Consumer Reviews
The Exotic Without the Headache
Not only was this car the fulfillment of a young man's dream, but it exceeded every expectation; driving, appearance, satisfaction, value (yeah, value in an exotic). It's fast, and has looks and technology that 15 years later still excels. Every owner I've ever met has been classy and that says a lot about the type that drives this car. I've had Ferraris and a Porsche, and the NS is the most satisfying.
the best of both worlds...
some say the nsx fails in both classes - its not "exotic" enuff (power, agressiv e looks) to be a great exotic and its not "friendly" enuff (more seats, quiet, truck space) to be a luxury car for commuting/cruising. but I say what acura has done well with the nsx is find the perfect balance of b oth. if you can buy a viper and a mercedes than go for it... but if you have the money for only 1 car the nsx gets both jobs done well. I commuted in mine for over a year - its possible to enjoy both worlds at the same time day in and day out... but only in an nsx.
None Better
You'll never do better (new or used) in terms of bang for the buck. This is an incredibly well made car.
Dream car
Edmunds price is ridiculously low. good luck finding a car at that price. I paid mid 50s for a 27mi, 97 NSX-T.
EXOTIC IT IS
I LOVE MY NSX-T, IT IS AN EYE CATCHER, FAST, THE BEST HANDLING CAR I HAVE EVER DRIVEN. I AM THE SECOND OWNER WITH 24000 MILES, IT'S A DREAM.
Sponsored cars related to the NSX
Related Used 1997 Acura NSX Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner