2020 Acura MDX Base Features & Specs

More about the 2020 MDX
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/526.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque267 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
432 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity68.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4032 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach14.9 degrees
Angle of departure17.4 degrees
Length196.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height67.4 in.
EPA interior volume147.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Majestic Black Pearl
  • Performance Red Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Graystone, leather
Tires & Wheels
P245/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
