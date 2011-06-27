2020 Acura MDX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MDX SUV
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$54,639*
Total Cash Price
$46,977
SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$73,388*
Total Cash Price
$63,097
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,568*
Total Cash Price
$46,056
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$75,531*
Total Cash Price
$64,939
4dr SUV w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$73,924*
Total Cash Price
$63,557
4dr SUV w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$55,711*
Total Cash Price
$47,898
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$77,674*
Total Cash Price
$66,781
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$53,568*
Total Cash Price
$46,056
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$60,532*
Total Cash Price
$52,043
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$66,424*
Total Cash Price
$57,109
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$63,746*
Total Cash Price
$54,807
SH-AWD PMC Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$70,710*
Total Cash Price
$60,794
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$907
|$938
|$971
|$1,006
|$4,698
|Maintenance
|$401
|$651
|$579
|$2,427
|$1,078
|$5,136
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$454
|$699
|$1,153
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,927
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,114
|Financing
|$2,527
|$2,032
|$1,503
|$941
|$340
|$7,343
|Depreciation
|$6,305
|$4,979
|$4,066
|$4,559
|$3,982
|$23,890
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,976
|$10,614
|$9,193
|$11,520
|$9,336
|$54,639
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 MDX SUV SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$1,260
|$1,304
|$1,351
|$6,310
|Maintenance
|$538
|$874
|$778
|$3,259
|$1,448
|$6,898
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$610
|$938
|$1,548
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,588
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,840
|Financing
|$3,393
|$2,729
|$2,019
|$1,265
|$456
|$9,863
|Depreciation
|$8,468
|$6,687
|$5,461
|$6,124
|$5,348
|$32,088
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,772
|$14,256
|$12,348
|$15,473
|$12,540
|$73,388
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$889
|$920
|$952
|$986
|$4,606
|Maintenance
|$393
|$638
|$568
|$2,379
|$1,057
|$5,035
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$445
|$685
|$1,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,889
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,073
|Financing
|$2,477
|$1,992
|$1,474
|$923
|$333
|$7,199
|Depreciation
|$6,181
|$4,881
|$3,986
|$4,470
|$3,904
|$23,422
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,702
|$10,406
|$9,013
|$11,294
|$9,153
|$53,568
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,211
|$1,253
|$1,297
|$1,342
|$1,390
|$6,494
|Maintenance
|$554
|$900
|$801
|$3,354
|$1,490
|$7,099
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$627
|$966
|$1,593
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,663
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,923
|Financing
|$3,493
|$2,809
|$2,078
|$1,301
|$470
|$10,151
|Depreciation
|$8,715
|$6,882
|$5,620
|$6,303
|$5,505
|$33,025
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,320
|$14,672
|$12,708
|$15,925
|$12,906
|$75,531
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 MDX SUV 4dr SUV w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,185
|$1,227
|$1,270
|$1,314
|$1,361
|$6,356
|Maintenance
|$542
|$880
|$784
|$3,283
|$1,459
|$6,948
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$614
|$945
|$1,559
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,607
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,861
|Financing
|$3,418
|$2,749
|$2,034
|$1,274
|$460
|$9,935
|Depreciation
|$8,530
|$6,736
|$5,501
|$6,169
|$5,388
|$32,322
|Fuel
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,869
|$2,956
|$13,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,909
|$14,360
|$12,438
|$15,586
|$12,631
|$73,924
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 MDX SUV 4dr SUV w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$925
|$957
|$990
|$1,025
|$4,790
|Maintenance
|$409
|$664
|$591
|$2,474
|$1,099
|$5,236
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$463
|$712
|$1,175
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,965
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,156
|Financing
|$2,576
|$2,072
|$1,533
|$960
|$346
|$7,487
|Depreciation
|$6,428
|$5,076
|$4,145
|$4,649
|$4,060
|$24,359
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,250
|$10,822
|$9,374
|$11,746
|$9,519
|$55,711
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,246
|$1,289
|$1,334
|$1,380
|$1,430
|$6,679
|Maintenance
|$570
|$925
|$824
|$3,450
|$1,533
|$7,301
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$645
|$993
|$1,639
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,739
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,006
|Financing
|$3,592
|$2,888
|$2,137
|$1,338
|$483
|$10,439
|Depreciation
|$8,962
|$7,077
|$5,780
|$6,482
|$5,661
|$33,962
|Fuel
|$2,759
|$2,842
|$2,928
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$14,649
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,868
|$15,089
|$13,069
|$16,376
|$13,272
|$77,674
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 MDX SUV Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$889
|$920
|$952
|$986
|$4,606
|Maintenance
|$393
|$638
|$568
|$2,379
|$1,057
|$5,035
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$445
|$685
|$1,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,889
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,073
|Financing
|$2,477
|$1,992
|$1,474
|$923
|$333
|$7,199
|Depreciation
|$6,181
|$4,881
|$3,986
|$4,470
|$3,904
|$23,422
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,702
|$10,406
|$9,013
|$11,294
|$9,153
|$53,568
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$971
|$1,005
|$1,040
|$1,076
|$1,114
|$5,205
|Maintenance
|$444
|$721
|$642
|$2,688
|$1,194
|$5,690
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$503
|$774
|$1,277
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,135
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,342
|Financing
|$2,799
|$2,251
|$1,666
|$1,043
|$376
|$8,135
|Depreciation
|$6,985
|$5,516
|$4,504
|$5,051
|$4,412
|$26,467
|Fuel
|$2,150
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,349
|$2,420
|$11,416
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,483
|$11,759
|$10,185
|$12,762
|$10,343
|$60,532
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 MDX SUV Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,102
|$1,141
|$1,180
|$1,223
|$5,711
|Maintenance
|$487
|$791
|$704
|$2,950
|$1,311
|$6,243
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$552
|$849
|$1,401
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,342
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,571
|Financing
|$3,071
|$2,470
|$1,828
|$1,145
|$413
|$8,927
|Depreciation
|$7,664
|$6,052
|$4,943
|$5,543
|$4,841
|$29,043
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,430
|$2,504
|$2,578
|$2,656
|$12,528
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,990
|$12,903
|$11,176
|$14,005
|$11,350
|$66,424
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 MDX SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$1,095
|$1,133
|$1,173
|$5,481
|Maintenance
|$468
|$759
|$676
|$2,831
|$1,258
|$5,992
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$530
|$815
|$1,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,248
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,467
|Financing
|$2,948
|$2,370
|$1,754
|$1,098
|$396
|$8,567
|Depreciation
|$7,355
|$5,808
|$4,743
|$5,319
|$4,646
|$27,872
|Fuel
|$2,265
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$2,474
|$2,549
|$12,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,305
|$12,383
|$10,725
|$13,440
|$10,892
|$63,746
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 MDX SUV SH-AWD PMC Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,134
|$1,173
|$1,214
|$1,257
|$1,302
|$6,080
|Maintenance
|$519
|$842
|$750
|$3,140
|$1,395
|$6,646
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$587
|$904
|$1,492
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,493
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,736
|Financing
|$3,270
|$2,629
|$1,946
|$1,218
|$440
|$9,503
|Depreciation
|$8,159
|$6,443
|$5,262
|$5,900
|$5,153
|$30,917
|Fuel
|$2,512
|$2,587
|$2,665
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$13,336
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,087
|$13,736
|$11,897
|$14,908
|$12,082
|$70,710
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Acura MDX in Virginia is:not available
