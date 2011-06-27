2019 Acura MDX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MDX SUV
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$59,196*
Total Cash Price
$48,187
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$79,508*
Total Cash Price
$64,722
Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$81,829*
Total Cash Price
$66,611
SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$80,088*
Total Cash Price
$65,194
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$60,356*
Total Cash Price
$49,132
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$58,035*
Total Cash Price
$47,242
Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$84,151*
Total Cash Price
$68,501
Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$65,580*
Total Cash Price
$53,383
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$71,963*
Total Cash Price
$58,580
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$69,062*
Total Cash Price
$56,218
Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$76,606*
Total Cash Price
$62,359
MDX Hybrid
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$58,035*
Total Cash Price
$47,242
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$75,446*
Total Cash Price
$61,415
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$907
|$938
|$971
|$1,006
|$4,698
|Maintenance
|$401
|$651
|$579
|$2,427
|$1,078
|$5,136
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$454
|$699
|$1,153
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,975
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,162
|Financing
|$2,592
|$2,084
|$1,542
|$966
|$349
|$7,533
|Depreciation
|$9,770
|$5,218
|$4,266
|$4,780
|$4,176
|$28,209
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,554
|$10,906
|$9,432
|$11,765
|$9,539
|$59,196
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$1,260
|$1,304
|$1,351
|$6,310
|Maintenance
|$538
|$874
|$778
|$3,259
|$1,448
|$6,898
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$610
|$938
|$1,548
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,652
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,904
|Financing
|$3,481
|$2,799
|$2,071
|$1,297
|$469
|$10,117
|Depreciation
|$13,122
|$7,009
|$5,729
|$6,420
|$5,609
|$37,889
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,578
|$14,648
|$12,668
|$15,802
|$12,812
|$79,508
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,211
|$1,253
|$1,297
|$1,342
|$1,390
|$6,494
|Maintenance
|$554
|$900
|$801
|$3,354
|$1,490
|$7,099
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$627
|$966
|$1,593
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,730
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,989
|Financing
|$3,583
|$2,881
|$2,132
|$1,335
|$482
|$10,413
|Depreciation
|$13,505
|$7,214
|$5,897
|$6,607
|$5,773
|$38,995
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,266
|$15,076
|$13,038
|$16,263
|$13,186
|$81,829
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MDX SUV SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,185
|$1,227
|$1,270
|$1,314
|$1,361
|$6,356
|Maintenance
|$542
|$880
|$784
|$3,283
|$1,459
|$6,948
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$614
|$945
|$1,559
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,672
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,926
|Financing
|$3,507
|$2,819
|$2,087
|$1,307
|$472
|$10,191
|Depreciation
|$13,218
|$7,060
|$5,771
|$6,467
|$5,650
|$38,165
|Fuel
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,869
|$2,956
|$13,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,750
|$14,755
|$12,761
|$15,917
|$12,906
|$80,088
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$925
|$957
|$990
|$1,025
|$4,790
|Maintenance
|$409
|$664
|$591
|$2,474
|$1,099
|$5,236
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$463
|$712
|$1,175
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,013
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,205
|Financing
|$2,643
|$2,125
|$1,572
|$985
|$356
|$7,680
|Depreciation
|$9,961
|$5,321
|$4,349
|$4,873
|$4,258
|$28,762
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,898
|$11,120
|$9,617
|$11,995
|$9,726
|$60,356
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$889
|$920
|$952
|$986
|$4,606
|Maintenance
|$393
|$638
|$568
|$2,379
|$1,057
|$5,035
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$445
|$685
|$1,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,936
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,120
|Financing
|$2,541
|$2,043
|$1,512
|$947
|$342
|$7,385
|Depreciation
|$9,578
|$5,116
|$4,182
|$4,686
|$4,094
|$27,656
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,210
|$10,692
|$9,247
|$11,534
|$9,352
|$58,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MDX SUV Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,246
|$1,289
|$1,334
|$1,380
|$1,430
|$6,679
|Maintenance
|$570
|$925
|$824
|$3,450
|$1,533
|$7,301
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$645
|$993
|$1,639
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,807
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,074
|Financing
|$3,684
|$2,962
|$2,192
|$1,373
|$496
|$10,708
|Depreciation
|$13,888
|$7,418
|$6,064
|$6,795
|$5,936
|$40,101
|Fuel
|$2,759
|$2,842
|$2,928
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$14,649
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,955
|$15,503
|$13,408
|$16,724
|$13,560
|$84,151
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MDX SUV Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$971
|$1,005
|$1,040
|$1,076
|$1,114
|$5,205
|Maintenance
|$444
|$721
|$642
|$2,688
|$1,194
|$5,690
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$503
|$774
|$1,277
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,188
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,396
|Financing
|$2,871
|$2,309
|$1,709
|$1,070
|$386
|$8,345
|Depreciation
|$10,823
|$5,781
|$4,726
|$5,295
|$4,626
|$31,251
|Fuel
|$2,150
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,349
|$2,420
|$11,416
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,447
|$12,082
|$10,449
|$13,033
|$10,568
|$65,580
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,102
|$1,141
|$1,180
|$1,223
|$5,711
|Maintenance
|$487
|$791
|$704
|$2,950
|$1,311
|$6,243
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$552
|$849
|$1,401
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,401
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,629
|Financing
|$3,151
|$2,533
|$1,875
|$1,174
|$424
|$9,157
|Depreciation
|$11,877
|$6,344
|$5,186
|$5,811
|$5,077
|$34,293
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,430
|$2,504
|$2,578
|$2,656
|$12,528
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,340
|$13,258
|$11,466
|$14,302
|$11,596
|$71,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MDX SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$1,095
|$1,133
|$1,173
|$5,481
|Maintenance
|$468
|$759
|$676
|$2,831
|$1,258
|$5,992
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$530
|$815
|$1,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,304
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,523
|Financing
|$3,024
|$2,431
|$1,799
|$1,127
|$407
|$8,788
|Depreciation
|$11,398
|$6,088
|$4,977
|$5,576
|$4,872
|$32,911
|Fuel
|$2,265
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$2,474
|$2,549
|$12,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,480
|$12,723
|$11,004
|$13,725
|$11,129
|$69,062
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MDX SUV Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,134
|$1,173
|$1,214
|$1,257
|$1,302
|$6,080
|Maintenance
|$519
|$842
|$750
|$3,140
|$1,395
|$6,646
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$587
|$904
|$1,492
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,556
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,798
|Financing
|$3,354
|$2,697
|$1,996
|$1,250
|$451
|$9,748
|Depreciation
|$12,643
|$6,753
|$5,520
|$6,186
|$5,404
|$36,506
|Fuel
|$2,512
|$2,587
|$2,665
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$13,336
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,717
|$14,113
|$12,206
|$15,225
|$12,345
|$76,606
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MDX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$889
|$920
|$952
|$986
|$4,606
|Maintenance
|$393
|$638
|$568
|$2,379
|$1,057
|$5,035
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$445
|$685
|$1,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,936
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,120
|Financing
|$2,541
|$2,043
|$1,512
|$947
|$342
|$7,385
|Depreciation
|$9,578
|$5,116
|$4,182
|$4,686
|$4,094
|$27,656
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,210
|$10,692
|$9,247
|$11,534
|$9,352
|$58,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MDX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,117
|$1,156
|$1,196
|$1,238
|$1,282
|$5,988
|Maintenance
|$511
|$829
|$738
|$3,093
|$1,374
|$6,546
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$579
|$891
|$1,469
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,517
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,756
|Financing
|$3,303
|$2,656
|$1,966
|$1,231
|$445
|$9,601
|Depreciation
|$12,451
|$6,651
|$5,437
|$6,092
|$5,322
|$35,953
|Fuel
|$2,474
|$2,548
|$2,625
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$13,134
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,373
|$13,900
|$12,021
|$14,994
|$12,158
|$75,446
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Acura MDX in Virginia is:not available
