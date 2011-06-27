  1. Home
Used 2010 Acura MDX Features & Specs

More about the 2010 MDX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,905
See MDX Inventory
Starting MSRP
$42,230
See MDX Inventory
Starting MSRP
$47,805
See MDX Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,905
Starting MSRP
$42,230
Starting MSRP
$47,805
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
transmission hill holderyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,905
Starting MSRP
$42,230
Starting MSRP
$47,805
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg16/21 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/441.0 mi.336.0/441.0 mi.336.0/441.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.21.0 gal.21.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,905
Starting MSRP
$42,230
Starting MSRP
$47,805
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm270 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm270 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l3.7 l3.7 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6300 rpm300 hp @ 6300 rpm300 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,905
Starting MSRP
$42,230
Starting MSRP
$47,805
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,905
Starting MSRP
$42,230
Starting MSRP
$47,805
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
410 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesnoyes
diversity antennayesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesnoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesnoyes
USB connectionyesnoyes
radio data systemyesnoyes
auxiliary audio inputnoyesno
253 watts stereo outputnoyesno
7 total speakersnoyesno
video monitornonoyes
audio and video remote controlnonoyes
DVD playernonoyes
separate rear audiononoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,905
Starting MSRP
$42,230
Starting MSRP
$47,805
front seatback storageyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyesyes
interior active charcoal air filteryesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front and rear with wide-angle, side view, and simulated aerial camerayesnoyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
rear view cameranoyesno
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)nonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,905
Starting MSRP
$42,230
Starting MSRP
$47,805
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,905
Starting MSRP
$42,230
Starting MSRP
$47,805
compassyesnoyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,905
Starting MSRP
$42,230
Starting MSRP
$47,805
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesnoyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room61.6 in.61.6 in.61.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front hip room59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
leathernoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,905
Starting MSRP
$42,230
Starting MSRP
$47,805
Rear head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear hip Room59.1 in.59.1 in.59.1 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room61.5 in.61.5 in.61.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
multi-level heatingnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,905
Starting MSRP
$42,230
Starting MSRP
$47,805
Front track67.7 in.67.7 in.67.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.5 cu.ft.83.5 cu.ft.83.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4550 lbs.4550 lbs.4570 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.2 degrees22.2 degrees22.2 degrees
Angle of departure23.8 degrees23.8 degrees23.8 degrees
Length191.6 in.191.6 in.191.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.2 in.8.2 in.
Height68.2 in.68.2 in.68.2 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.108.3 in.
Width78.5 in.78.5 in.78.5 in.
Rear track67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,905
Starting MSRP
$42,230
Starting MSRP
$47,805
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen White Pearl
  • Bali Blue Pearl
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Ionized Bronze Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Aspen White Pearl
  • Bali Blue Pearl
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Aspen White Pearl
  • Bali Blue Pearl
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Ionized Bronze Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Palladium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Taupe, premium leather
  • Taupe, leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Taupe, premium leather
  • Taupe, leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Taupe, premium leather
  • Taupe, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,905
Starting MSRP
$42,230
Starting MSRP
$47,805
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
P255/55R18 104H tiresyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,905
Starting MSRP
$42,230
Starting MSRP
$47,805
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,905
Starting MSRP
$42,230
Starting MSRP
$47,805
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See MDX InventorySee MDX InventorySee MDX Inventory

