  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A3
  4. Used 2010 Audi A3
  5. Appraisal value

2010 Audi A3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2010 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,395$5,784$6,715
Clean$4,048$5,318$6,159
Average$3,353$4,386$5,047
Rough$2,658$3,454$3,935
Sell my 2010 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2010 Audi A3 2.0T Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,271$5,547$6,405
Clean$3,934$5,100$5,874
Average$3,258$4,206$4,814
Rough$2,583$3,313$3,753
Sell my 2010 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2010 Audi A3 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,519$7,104$8,169
Clean$5,083$6,532$7,493
Average$4,210$5,387$6,140
Rough$3,337$4,242$4,787
Sell my 2010 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2010 Audi A3 2.0T Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,516$6,191$7,311
Clean$4,159$5,692$6,705
Average$3,445$4,695$5,495
Rough$2,731$3,697$4,284
Sell my 2010 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2010 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,375$4,128$4,639
Clean$3,108$3,796$4,255
Average$2,575$3,131$3,486
Rough$2,041$2,466$2,718
Sell my 2010 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2010 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,254$7,240$8,568
Clean$4,839$6,657$7,858
Average$4,008$5,490$6,439
Rough$3,177$4,324$5,020
Sell my 2010 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Audi A3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,159 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,692 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,159 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,692 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Audi A3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,159 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,692 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Audi A3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Audi A3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Audi A3 ranges from $2,731 to $7,311, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Audi A3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.