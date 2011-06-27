Estimated values
2010 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,395
|$5,784
|$6,715
|Clean
|$4,048
|$5,318
|$6,159
|Average
|$3,353
|$4,386
|$5,047
|Rough
|$2,658
|$3,454
|$3,935
Estimated values
2010 Audi A3 2.0T Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,271
|$5,547
|$6,405
|Clean
|$3,934
|$5,100
|$5,874
|Average
|$3,258
|$4,206
|$4,814
|Rough
|$2,583
|$3,313
|$3,753
Estimated values
2010 Audi A3 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,519
|$7,104
|$8,169
|Clean
|$5,083
|$6,532
|$7,493
|Average
|$4,210
|$5,387
|$6,140
|Rough
|$3,337
|$4,242
|$4,787
Estimated values
2010 Audi A3 2.0T Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,516
|$6,191
|$7,311
|Clean
|$4,159
|$5,692
|$6,705
|Average
|$3,445
|$4,695
|$5,495
|Rough
|$2,731
|$3,697
|$4,284
Estimated values
2010 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,375
|$4,128
|$4,639
|Clean
|$3,108
|$3,796
|$4,255
|Average
|$2,575
|$3,131
|$3,486
|Rough
|$2,041
|$2,466
|$2,718
Estimated values
2010 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,254
|$7,240
|$8,568
|Clean
|$4,839
|$6,657
|$7,858
|Average
|$4,008
|$5,490
|$6,439
|Rough
|$3,177
|$4,324
|$5,020