  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Legend
  4. Used 1991 Acura Legend
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Acura Legend Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Legend
Overview
See Legend Inventory
See Legend Inventory
See Legend Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg16/24 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.288.0/432.0 mi.288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.2 l3.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm200 hp @ 5500 rpm200 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Turning circleno34.8 ft.no
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.39.3 in.37.3 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.7 in.42.9 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.53.6 in.53.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.37.2 in.35.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.56.0 in.50.1 in.
Rear leg room28.7 in.33.5 in.28.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.56.4 in.54.9 in.
Measurements
Length192.5 in.194.9 in.192.5 in.
Curb weight3408 lbs.3455 lbs.3408 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.14.8 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.6.0 in.6.0 in.
Height53.5 in.55.1 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.114.6 in.111.4 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Golden Glow Pearl
  • Geneva Green Pearl
  • Frost White
  • Sirius White Pearl
  • Charcoal Granite Metallic
  • Vineyard Gray Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Phoenix Red
  • Persian Red
  • Rosewood Brown Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Persian Red
  • Charcoal Granite Metallic
  • Vineyard Gray Metallic
  • Rosewood Brown Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Sirius White Pearl
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Golden Glow Pearl
  • Colorado Red
  • Geneva Green Pearl
  • Golden Glow Pearl
  • Colorado Red
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Rosewood Brown Metallic
  • Charcoal Granite Metallic
  • Vineyard Gray Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Sirius White Pearl
  • Persian Red
  • Phoenix Red
  • Geneva Green Pearl
See Legend InventorySee Legend InventorySee Legend Inventory

Related Used 1991 Acura Legend info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles