Used 2000 Acura Integra Type R Consumer Reviews

type r rules costas , 01/02/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful this vehicle is a race car straight out of the box. you need to do absoulotely nothing to it. no other veh on the road can offer you this type of formula 1 technolgy for the price. if you can't afford a nsx this is definitely the next best thing. the more i drive it the better it gets.

can it be too much fun to drive ? NJL , 02/11/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful the car practically begs you to drive it faster. every trip to work or the store feels like a short grand prix. the power is a nice match to the suspension. sure the cupholders are annoying and the top gear should have a higher ratio, but otherwise it is as exact expression of a small street racer as any nsx or exotic. plus 100k miles to the first tuneup and an engine that feels like a motorcycle makes me want to keep this one for a long time.

Why I chose the Integra R Nvious R , 11/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I picked up the car for a modest 25k. I have never had so much fun in a car before. It always makes me forget that its still a 1.8 four banger. I outgun Mustangs and after some minor mods to my R, i pull that thing past 157mph with the needle swingin towards 8,400 RPM. Will there be another car like it? Not likely. Will i keep the car for as long as i hold a valid driver's license? Heck Yeah!