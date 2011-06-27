Used 2000 Acura Integra Sedan Consumer Reviews
Acura... Any questions?
I bought this car with 93,000 miles on it, and it runs like a charm. The three best things about this car are of course the looks, the performance, and the reliability. I put an aftermarket intake in my integra and it makes the thing scream, while it also improved the gas mileage. I love how I can drop the kids and wife off at church and go out street racing!
Ya Gotta Love It!
Nice comfortable car for anyone, with or without family. Steering is excellent and visibility is really good.Gets you on the highway really great and drives well in traffic due to its great manuveribility.
Great Car RIP
I bought this new and drove it for 9 years. Just got rear ended and this may be the end of the line. This is too bad, as this was a great little car. Has (had) 93K on it. Got great mileage 27-31MPG. Sooo fun to drive. Handles great. I had the manual shift. I loved its small size but fit 4 to 5. Trunk could have been bigger but I still managed 2 hockey bags back there sometimes. Not whisper quiet but I liked to know how the engine was doing. Only a few issues. Most of them minor. Replaced brakes. Hood latch failed. Tried to keep up with Acura scheduled maintenance - but its not cheap. I KNOW this thing would have went 150K / 15 years plus. It's a sad thing... I loved it.
Update after 10 years
Yes, you can see my review from 6 years ago - I still have the car with 122k. I am debating about trading/selling for a SUV but it is hard to part with her. I have not had any problems. Gas mileage still averaging 28 city/31 hwy. I replaced both front struts - dealer said didn't have to but might as well. Aftermarket strut top broke off. Strut was faulty not car. Did most of the maintenance myself - still on Mobil1. Replaced muffler and midpipe due to snow/chemicals. put factory muffler back on along with large dia midpipe, .gets a bit more hp and is peppier. You can really sup these cars up if you want to but I love my 4 door sedan that still drives like a sports car.
affordably_asskicker
Amazingly dependent car. Like the vroom and the pickup compared to its comprable brothers on the street. Very stylish and impressive looks.
