  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Integra
  4. Used 1998 Acura Integra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Acura Integra Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Integra
Overview
See Integra Inventory
See Integra Inventory
See Integra Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242424
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg22/29 mpg22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/382.8 mi.290.4/382.8 mi.290.4/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG242424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm127 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm127 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6300 rpm140 hp @ 6300 rpm140 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.35.4 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.9 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.42.2 in.42.7 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.50.7 in.50.3 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.52.0 in.51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.36.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.1 in.49.9 in.44.1 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.32.7 in.28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room48.8 in.50.3 in.48.8 in.
Measurements
Length172.4 in.178.1 in.172.4 in.
Curb weight2640 lbs.2722 lbs.2526 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.13.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height52.6 in.53.9 in.52.6 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.103.1 in.101.2 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Baltic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Supersonic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Citrous Silver Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • New Burning Red Pearl Metallic
  • Championship White
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Championship White
  • Supersonic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Citrous Silver Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • New Burning Red Pearl Metallic
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Adriatic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • New Burning Red Pearl Metallic
  • Citrous Silver Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Championship White
  • Supersonic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Primrose Metallic
See Integra InventorySee Integra InventorySee Integra Inventory

Related Used 1998 Acura Integra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles