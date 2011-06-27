Used 1997 Acura Integra Type R Consumer Reviews

NEVER needed anything other than routine maintenance. Timing belt replaced at 98000 miles per owners manual. Great paint finish and color tone. 35-37 miles per gallon combined driving. Mostly highway miles on this car. Handles well in snow with four snow tires.

kim , 03/11/2006

I use my car for work, so I do a lot of driving in the country and in winter driving conditions. Very good on slippery roads. Dust is a problem when on gravel roads when the moon roof is open. VG acceleration on exit ramps. Good acceleration in the Rocky Mountains. Drove from Calgary, AB to Vancouver BC. Great gas mileage and a very reliable car, even with -30C winter weather. Stereo isnt that great-replaced that right away.