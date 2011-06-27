Used 1996 Acura Integra Hatchback Consumer Reviews
A great car
Loved this car, recently sold it to upgrade to an RSX type S. Handled great, shifted great, and you can't get that 8000 RPM scream anywhere else. Also had lots of cargo space. I know lots of people dislike the 4-headlike look, but I'm not one of them.
Still Going Strong
Just another satisfied owner. With plenty of acceleration for fun or slipping through traffic, the GS-R is a car for drivers. I bought mine new eight years ago and I'm still satisfied. Following the standard maintenance recommendation (more or less), I haven't had a single problem in my 100K+ miles.
22 Years and Counting!
I purchased my Red Integra LS on April 12, 1996. It was my Birthday present to myself after my Prelude had been stolen. Im writing this in August of 2018. My Integra and I have been through so much together and she's always stuck by me through thick and thin. I live in So Cal. I remember shortly after I bought it, my friend and I went to Lake Havasu for Spring Break. If you've ever driven through Desert Center, you know the 2-lane highway of "up-downs" like a roller coaster. I didnt intend to but I looked at my speedometer and I was topped out around 130 MPH! Never driven that fast in my life and I should have been scared but it was so quiet and so smooth and so fun up, down, up, down. I was on cloud 9. Everywhere I went, everyone complimented me on my Integra. Taco Bell Drive-Thru, the girl goes, "OMG I LOVE your car!" In 2016, my Integra was stolen off my driveway in broad daylight. All of us were home at the time. The thief left the flathead screwdriver on the floorboard along with his t-shirt. Police found it 12 days later. My baby was virtually destroyed and they had opened all the windows and the moonroof during a rainstorm when they abandoned it. I wasnt going to let her go. I knew there was lots of work ahead both mechanically and to the soaked interior but I brought her home and she still sits on my driveway. Im fixing it up little by little as I am able. I could never part with it under these circumstances. I want her to be as beautiful as the day they stole it from me and I still dont know if Ill ever be able to let go. I love my Integra that much. Its the best car Ive ever owned. Ive had 3 in all ... all 3 have been Hondas, my Integra included. I cant imagine taking it to the junkyard. Such a huge part of me during great times in my life. I truly love that damn car. Ill never look at another car the same way. I wish it was 1996 again and we were both still young and turning heads! "I love you baby."
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I am in love with my car!!
I bought my car, used, about six months ago. Coming from an '86 Toyota Celica, I feel absolutely spoiled in my Integra. The ride is smooth, the fuel economy fantastic, and even at 8 years old, the car is slick. I love the 32 mpg with all the driving I do, and the reliability keeps maintenance down to a minimum. Now, if I drive another car, I can really feel the difference-- I miss the get- up- and- go and quick turns I've become acustomed to in my car. I'll definitely stay with the Acuras!
96 coupe, 1.8l automatic
resurrected my '96 two years ago. it had been sitting for 2 years, the prior owner parked it when the engine light went on around smog test time. picked it up for $300. started it up, was not running too well, like on 2 cylinders. Got it home then pulled down the codes. misfire cyl 2 &3 and bad secondary O2 sensor. Replaced cap, rotaor, plugs and wires. Replaced O2 sensor. The car fired right up. 1st test drive was an awesome experience, great acceleration!!!. Passed smog with flying colors!!! only mechanical issue was the coil recently failed. Replace witha new one, and no problems since. This is a very fun car to drive!! I live in the mountains and this car corners like a dream.
Sponsored cars related to the Integra
Related Used 1996 Acura Integra Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner