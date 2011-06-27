  1. Home
Used 1993 Acura Integra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Cheap thrills?

Integraholic, 08/11/2002
My Integra GS is like a Civic on steroids. Classy car, fun to drive, generally reliable but very expensive to fix. Bought two years ago at 100k miles: since then have driven 40k and have replaced the motor mounts, brakes, radiator, and alternator. A/C compressor (its 2nd) is going south, and the evaporator leaks Freon. Plus, it rattles a bit (the frame's not rigid enough). All in all, love the car, hate the repair bills.

Her Ride

runves, 01/22/2004
I am the second owner on this car. I had put Alot of aftermarket parts on it. I love to drive my kids around town in it. They like it too.

26-Years-Old Packs Plenty Of Classic Pep!

Kristi, 06/15/2019
RS 4dr Sedan
I love this car. I got it a few years ago from my friend for a few hundred dollars. I didn't have a vehicle at the time so I just needed something to get around the city in. I put a new set of tires on it, charged the air conditioner, and changed the oil and filter and it was good to go! It runs on almost no gas, uses very little oil, and has required very little maintenance to keep it running! I have people ask me all the time if I would consider selling it. No! I love my little car and would recommend anyone grab it up if you come across one that has been well maintained because you will definitely get your money's worth at whatever small price you would pay!

Research Similar Vehicles