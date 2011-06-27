Used 1990 Acura Integra Hatchback Consumer Reviews
BEEN IN THE FAMILY SINCE NEW
My mom bought a 1990 acura integra GS in the summer of 1989. I had never seen anything like it. It was small and sleek and yet so nimble. I wanted it. .. ten years later. I got it. I always thought I'd only have it for a few years, and that turned into 13. Now it's old now and cosmetically falling apart, but the second you turn the key and take off, all the scuffs, scratches and dings disappear. It's the most fun I've ever had driving a car. It's like a cross fit champion wearing an awkward and ill fitting suit. It's time for me to finally move on. But this car never required anything but replacement parts that couldn't last the 250k miles I put on it. Most reliable car I've ever owned.
Breaking up is hard to do
I'm trying to find a new home for my 20 year old car with 230K miles. I love this car and wish I could buy a new one. Mine really is succumbing to the hard life in New England and I think I just have to let it go to the great racetrack in the sky.
Never die
With over 250,000 miles on it i drove it from California to Texas with no problems. didn't think i would buy a car and have it forever.
Wrecked Acura
I have driven the heck out of my car and its survived ok.But I had a few probs:a/c broke,axels replaced 3 times in 3 yrs,alt,radi,trans grinds,clutch, brakes replaced every 2k's,antenna,etc. But I love my car.It has 250k but still runs great.It had been wrecked before so it isn't perfect,but it starts up every time I turn the key.
Horrible car
Where do I start, probably the worst car ever made from Honda/Acura. The inside feels cheap with all that plastic, the engine is loud, no cupholders, the heating system doesn't work, the defoggers don't work fast enough, and the worst is that the door locks freeze when it gets too cold. With me residing in upstate NY, I would not recommend this car to anyone that lives in a cold place. On really cold days, the car doesn't start. This car is hard to repair because the placement of the parts under the hood suck. The acceleration of this vehicle can be compared to that of a snail, I can probably run faster than this car. Makes a really good paper weight
