Used 1990 Acura Integra Hatchback Consumer Reviews

BEEN IN THE FAMILY SINCE NEW bigbearhunter , 02/25/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My mom bought a 1990 acura integra GS in the summer of 1989. I had never seen anything like it. It was small and sleek and yet so nimble. I wanted it. .. ten years later. I got it. I always thought I'd only have it for a few years, and that turned into 13. Now it's old now and cosmetically falling apart, but the second you turn the key and take off, all the scuffs, scratches and dings disappear. It's the most fun I've ever had driving a car. It's like a cross fit champion wearing an awkward and ill fitting suit. It's time for me to finally move on. But this car never required anything but replacement parts that couldn't last the 250k miles I put on it. Most reliable car I've ever owned. Report Abuse

Breaking up is hard to do Sherry in Cambridge , 01/14/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I'm trying to find a new home for my 20 year old car with 230K miles. I love this car and wish I could buy a new one. Mine really is succumbing to the hard life in New England and I think I just have to let it go to the great racetrack in the sky. Report Abuse

Never die joe ponce , 03/20/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful With over 250,000 miles on it i drove it from California to Texas with no problems. didn't think i would buy a car and have it forever. Report Abuse

Wrecked Acura wapnlht , 11/26/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have driven the heck out of my car and its survived ok.But I had a few probs:a/c broke,axels replaced 3 times in 3 yrs,alt,radi,trans grinds,clutch, brakes replaced every 2k's,antenna,etc. But I love my car.It has 250k but still runs great.It had been wrecked before so it isn't perfect,but it starts up every time I turn the key. Report Abuse