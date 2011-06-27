Used 1999 Acura CL Coupe Consumer Reviews

You don't need the bling for luxury dmitzah , 10/08/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car private party from the second owner. Continually maintained by specialist shop. Low miles for a 9 year old car (87k). This car is pretty awesome. It has loads of power to spare, it's super comfortable, takes the bumps pretty well, and it's fairly quiet. If you drive a lot, this car will take a lot of road wear off YOUR body. I drive a lot on the freeway, and I don't even feel the effects. It's a pleasure to drive and has a lot of support in the leather seats. I'm 6ft tall too, and the backseats aren't too shabby. Really, if you want luxury or a comfy ride, this car is it and it's priced well. BMWs, Benz and VWs are good, but you can't beat this price. Report Abuse

bad trans 99 acura , 09/23/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful although it is a nice car with a great motor the trans is garbage ive had mine for 2 years and just put another one in and ACURA extended the warranty it doesnt fix the problem they should have recalled and redesigned the trans.

Nice car ScorpioEddie84 , 09/17/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car around 4/07 from a private owner with 100k on it. They were the original owners and kept the car up well. I like this car a lot and wish Acura would bring it back (currently they have no 2-door cars available). But anyway, so far this car has treated me pretty well and is fun to drive. Only strange thing that has happened is the brake light in the dash... it will not go off sometimes when I start up the car even though the emergency brake is comletely off. The light usually goes out once it has been driven a few minutes. Also the cruise- control light sometimes does not light up at night. I assume it is very minor electrical stuff to blame for both.

Honda, I mean Acura. Scott Oaks , 11/26/2016 3.0 2dr Coupe 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Before you buy the Acura cl 3.0 know that the transmission is not compatible with the engine, if you drive the car hard the transmission will go out.. But if you take care of the car and do constant transmission fluid changes meaning 30k or less.. The transmission does not have a filter so it's a drain and fill.. The other owner say when you change the fluid do it 2 to 3 times consecutively.. I know this sounds like a lot but it's better than a new or refurbished transmission. Otherwise the car runs and drives great. I would buy another, but buyer beware. Update! Well it's been about a year since I purchased the Acura and I've put on about 5k and I've not had one problem, so, since it's been so stable so long I've made a considerable amount of changes. In a sense​ I've made it a new car with a lot of todays modern technology included in today's cars. Plus a few that made it look new as well, but with that being said, I'm not finished yet. I have rid myself of the Acura, transmission started going bad plus a heater core was starting to show adverse symptoms, the car is out of my life even though it was a fun project. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value