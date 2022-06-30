2023 Volvo XC90 Specs & Features

Most Popular B5 Core 4dr SUV AWD 2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A

B5 Core 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $56,000 (Most Popular) Recharge T8 Ultimate Dark 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) - $79,400 Recharge T8 Plus Bright 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) - $74,100 Recharge T8 Ultimate Bright 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) - $79,900 B6 Ultimate Bright 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $69,200 B6 Plus Bright 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $63,400 Recharge T8 Plus Bright 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) - $73,600 B6 Ultimate Bright 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $69,700 Recharge T8 Core Bright 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) - $71,900 Recharge T8 Ultimate Bright 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) - $79,400 B5 Plus Bright 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $59,900 Recharge T8 Plus Dark 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) - $73,600 B6 Core 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $60,900 B6 Plus Bright 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) - $63,900