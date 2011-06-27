Used 2017 Volvo XC90 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XC90 SUV
T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,040*
Total Cash Price
$38,270
T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,804*
Total Cash Price
$37,520
T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,290*
Total Cash Price
$51,778
T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,276*
Total Cash Price
$39,021
T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,616*
Total Cash Price
$54,404
XC90 Hybrid
T8 Excellence Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,671*
Total Cash Price
$51,402
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,144*
Total Cash Price
$52,903
T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,804*
Total Cash Price
$37,520
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XC90 SUV T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$914
|$941
|$970
|$999
|$1,028
|$4,852
|Maintenance
|$1,592
|$2,768
|$1,612
|$1,068
|$3,197
|$10,237
|Repairs
|$769
|$1,175
|$1,268
|$1,365
|$1,468
|$6,045
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,042
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,230
|Financing
|$2,058
|$1,655
|$1,225
|$766
|$277
|$5,982
|Depreciation
|$9,010
|$4,279
|$3,767
|$3,338
|$2,996
|$23,390
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,326
|$12,865
|$10,948
|$9,703
|$11,198
|$63,040
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XC90 SUV T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,757
|Maintenance
|$1,561
|$2,714
|$1,580
|$1,047
|$3,134
|$10,036
|Repairs
|$754
|$1,152
|$1,243
|$1,338
|$1,439
|$5,926
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,002
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,186
|Financing
|$2,018
|$1,623
|$1,201
|$751
|$272
|$5,865
|Depreciation
|$8,833
|$4,195
|$3,693
|$3,273
|$2,937
|$22,931
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,967
|$12,613
|$10,733
|$9,513
|$10,978
|$61,804
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XC90 SUV T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,236
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$1,351
|$1,391
|$6,565
|Maintenance
|$2,154
|$3,745
|$2,180
|$1,445
|$4,325
|$13,850
|Repairs
|$1,041
|$1,590
|$1,715
|$1,846
|$1,986
|$8,178
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,763
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,017
|Financing
|$2,785
|$2,240
|$1,657
|$1,036
|$375
|$8,094
|Depreciation
|$12,190
|$5,789
|$5,096
|$4,517
|$4,053
|$31,645
|Fuel
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,869
|$2,956
|$13,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,794
|$17,406
|$14,812
|$13,128
|$15,150
|$85,290
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XC90 SUV T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$4,947
|Maintenance
|$1,623
|$2,823
|$1,643
|$1,089
|$3,259
|$10,437
|Repairs
|$784
|$1,198
|$1,293
|$1,392
|$1,497
|$6,163
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,082
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,273
|Financing
|$2,099
|$1,688
|$1,249
|$781
|$283
|$6,100
|Depreciation
|$9,186
|$4,363
|$3,841
|$3,404
|$3,054
|$23,848
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,686
|$13,118
|$11,162
|$9,894
|$11,417
|$64,276
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XC90 SUV T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$1,379
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$6,898
|Maintenance
|$2,263
|$3,935
|$2,291
|$1,518
|$4,544
|$14,552
|Repairs
|$1,093
|$1,670
|$1,802
|$1,940
|$2,087
|$8,593
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,903
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,170
|Financing
|$2,926
|$2,353
|$1,741
|$1,089
|$394
|$8,504
|Depreciation
|$12,808
|$6,083
|$5,355
|$4,746
|$4,259
|$33,250
|Fuel
|$2,759
|$2,842
|$2,928
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$14,649
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,052
|$18,289
|$15,563
|$13,794
|$15,918
|$89,616
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XC90 Hybrid T8 Excellence Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$1,341
|$1,381
|$6,517
|Maintenance
|$2,139
|$3,718
|$2,165
|$1,434
|$4,294
|$13,749
|Repairs
|$1,033
|$1,578
|$1,703
|$1,833
|$1,971
|$8,119
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,743
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,995
|Financing
|$2,765
|$2,224
|$1,645
|$1,029
|$373
|$8,035
|Depreciation
|$12,101
|$5,747
|$5,059
|$4,484
|$4,024
|$31,415
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,615
|$17,280
|$14,704
|$13,033
|$15,040
|$84,671
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XC90 Hybrid T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,341
|$1,380
|$1,421
|$6,707
|Maintenance
|$2,201
|$3,827
|$2,228
|$1,476
|$4,419
|$14,151
|Repairs
|$1,063
|$1,624
|$1,753
|$1,887
|$2,029
|$8,356
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,823
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,082
|Financing
|$2,845
|$2,288
|$1,693
|$1,059
|$384
|$8,270
|Depreciation
|$12,455
|$5,915
|$5,207
|$4,615
|$4,141
|$32,333
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,333
|$17,784
|$15,134
|$13,413
|$15,479
|$87,144
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XC90 Hybrid T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,757
|Maintenance
|$1,561
|$2,714
|$1,580
|$1,047
|$3,134
|$10,036
|Repairs
|$754
|$1,152
|$1,243
|$1,338
|$1,439
|$5,926
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,002
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,186
|Financing
|$2,018
|$1,623
|$1,201
|$751
|$272
|$5,865
|Depreciation
|$8,833
|$4,195
|$3,693
|$3,273
|$2,937
|$22,931
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,967
|$12,613
|$10,733
|$9,513
|$10,978
|$61,804
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 XC90
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Volvo XC90 in Virginia is:not available
