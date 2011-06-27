Used 2016 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

2016 XC90 T8 In Shop FOR 14 Days Today Owned for Mike Aiello , 04/07/2016 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 74 of 78 people found this review helpful ***Update - the vehicle was bought back by Volvo. The electrical and electronic problems could not be resolved. Too bad, as is would have been an excellent vehicle otherwise. *** We have experienced what appears to be a complete failure of the control systems of the 2016 XC90 T8. It started out with an SRS error and has become a complete reloading of all software, replacement of poor door lock module, AC water leak under the carpet and not a faulty 'connector'. Been at the dealer service center for the past 14 days and is expected to be there for at least another week or so. DO NOT BUY THIS VEHICLE - Ask them about the software issues before you buy. You will find out the since the XC90 T8 for 2016 is a brand new vehicle, they are experiencing issues that they have to learn how to diagnose. If you want to be a guinea pig like us, buy. If not, wait of find something else. This is our first and last experience with Volvo ownership. Period. Update - This vehicle was bought back by Volvo for full price in order to avoid the Lemon Law actions. Very satisfied that Volvo lived up to their problems and took the faulty vehicle off of our hands. Still no chance of us owning another Volvo. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing Vehicle Sageman , 05/28/2016 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This is a phenomenal vehicle. I have 3000 miles on my T8 Inscription and could not be happier. I drove BMW, new Audi Q7, new MB and Porche; the T8 is the true winner. If you are considering a T6 or T8, the first option I would recommend is the air suspension. It is a gamer changer offering a smoother, quieter ride and improved handling. Going for the Inscription package raises the interior seating and finishes to an extremely high level. Then of course Intellisafe safety features are wonderful. And finally, if you are into music, the BW sound system is uncompromising. Wow. The T8 plug in hybrid's battery cost 50 cents to charge and it provides enough electric only miles for most of my city driving needs. We charge between 1 and 5am using a timer to get the lowest electrical rate of 4 cents per kw (here in Arizona). In the electric mode, the car it incredibly quiet. Really magical. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great, after trouble with start was finally fixed Hugo F , 05/20/2016 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Bit spoilt also having a tesla (hence the infotainment system seems slow and buggy compared to the tesla, even though it's miles ahead of typical cars) but the interior is really nice as is the lane follow and adaptive cruise. Very relaxing on long journeys. Update May 2017: we got the software update to "pilot assist 2" and this is a huge improvement over the v1 system. Long journeys are now even more bearable! Had problems with the electric parking brake locking on, stranding my wife in the school parking lot. Volvo said the car needed to be towed to the dealer; I found a discussion thread and someone mentioned pulling the parking brake fuse to reset the system (open hood, look inside fusebox cover to identify the fuse, pull, leave a minute, replace, done) - this fixed the issue totally for us. Going to get the dealer to check for a firmware update for that component at the next service. Update May 2017: Have had several firmware updates, and tried switching the head unit SIM from the supplied AT&T to T-Mobile (easy job) but still we can't get pandora streaming reliably within 5 minutes of starting to drive. The touchscreen is infuriatingly slow and buggy, and the connectivity (not sure if it's 3G or LTE) is ridiculously slow even when showing full signal. Update May 2018: The touchscreen is still awful compared to a Tesla. Apps are essentially useless, and the 3G connection is still awful. The hybrid system failed last week too, thought the car remains fully drivable on gas. Waiting for a service slot for this to be diagnosed. Update November 2017: Have had 3+ occasions where the car won't start (well, turn on). Foot on brake, turn the on/off control and ... nothing. We worked out that getting out of the car, locking it, waiting a couple of minutes and trying again usually gets it to start but wtf, this is just ridiculous. The dealer managed to replicate it, but not fix the problem.... Update May 2018: Eventually, after many more service trips, the "car won't start" issue was found and addressed earlier this year. The car powers up both on hydraulic pressure (from pushing pedal) and also from a switch on the brake pedal... it turns out that, as the dealership traced the wires through, that the switch input to the ECU was not clicked into place. After this was fixed, we have not seen the issue again. Finally! Update May 2020: No issues since may 2018. Still very happy with comfort & performance. The touchscreen is still awful though... hopefully the next generation XC90 will address that. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

XC90 Inscription Pit Crew J E Clarke , 01/11/2017 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful If you have a desire to be part of the Volvo pit crew, purchase yourself an XC90 Hybrid Inscription. We received delivery of the first one in our city just over a year ago, and its been back to the dealer 7 times, receiving software updates for bugs 5 times. Volvo needs to get the electronics working in this car, really disappointing. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse