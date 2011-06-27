Used 2015 Volvo XC70 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XC70 Wagon
T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,073*
Total Cash Price
$23,188
T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,094*
Total Cash Price
$23,652
T6 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 5/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,970*
Total Cash Price
$31,768
3.2 4dr Wagon AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,013*
Total Cash Price
$32,695
3.2 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 5/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,481*
Total Cash Price
$31,999
T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 5/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,116*
Total Cash Price
$24,116
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC70 Wagon T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$783
|$806
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$4,157
|Maintenance
|$1,467
|$1,043
|$339
|$2,299
|$3,119
|$8,267
|Repairs
|$1,190
|$1,272
|$1,370
|$1,475
|$1,587
|$6,894
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,258
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,442
|Financing
|$1,247
|$1,003
|$742
|$465
|$168
|$3,625
|Depreciation
|$6,640
|$2,789
|$2,384
|$2,031
|$1,734
|$15,578
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,678
|$9,114
|$7,932
|$9,459
|$9,890
|$51,073
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC70 Wagon T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$799
|$822
|$848
|$873
|$899
|$4,240
|Maintenance
|$1,496
|$1,064
|$346
|$2,345
|$3,181
|$8,432
|Repairs
|$1,214
|$1,297
|$1,397
|$1,505
|$1,619
|$7,032
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,283
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,471
|Financing
|$1,272
|$1,023
|$757
|$474
|$171
|$3,698
|Depreciation
|$6,773
|$2,845
|$2,432
|$2,072
|$1,769
|$15,890
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,333
|$2,402
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,972
|$9,296
|$8,091
|$9,648
|$10,088
|$52,094
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC70 Wagon T6 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 5/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$1,138
|$1,173
|$1,207
|$5,695
|Maintenance
|$2,010
|$1,429
|$464
|$3,150
|$4,273
|$11,326
|Repairs
|$1,630
|$1,743
|$1,877
|$2,021
|$2,174
|$9,445
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,723
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,976
|Financing
|$1,708
|$1,374
|$1,017
|$637
|$230
|$4,966
|Depreciation
|$9,097
|$3,821
|$3,266
|$2,782
|$2,376
|$21,342
|Fuel
|$2,867
|$2,952
|$3,041
|$3,133
|$3,226
|$15,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,109
|$12,486
|$10,867
|$12,959
|$13,549
|$69,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC70 Wagon 3.2 4dr Wagon AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,136
|$1,172
|$1,207
|$1,242
|$5,861
|Maintenance
|$2,068
|$1,471
|$478
|$3,242
|$4,398
|$11,656
|Repairs
|$1,678
|$1,794
|$1,932
|$2,080
|$2,238
|$9,721
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,774
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,033
|Financing
|$1,758
|$1,414
|$1,046
|$656
|$237
|$5,111
|Depreciation
|$9,362
|$3,932
|$3,361
|$2,864
|$2,445
|$21,965
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,039
|$3,130
|$3,225
|$3,321
|$15,665
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,696
|$12,851
|$11,184
|$13,337
|$13,945
|$72,013
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC70 Wagon 3.2 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 5/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,112
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,216
|$5,737
|Maintenance
|$2,024
|$1,439
|$468
|$3,173
|$4,304
|$11,408
|Repairs
|$1,642
|$1,755
|$1,891
|$2,035
|$2,190
|$9,514
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,736
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,990
|Financing
|$1,721
|$1,384
|$1,024
|$642
|$232
|$5,003
|Depreciation
|$9,163
|$3,849
|$3,290
|$2,803
|$2,393
|$21,498
|Fuel
|$2,888
|$2,974
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$3,250
|$15,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,256
|$12,577
|$10,946
|$13,053
|$13,648
|$70,481
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XC70 Wagon T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 5/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$814
|$838
|$864
|$890
|$916
|$4,323
|Maintenance
|$1,526
|$1,085
|$353
|$2,391
|$3,244
|$8,598
|Repairs
|$1,238
|$1,323
|$1,425
|$1,534
|$1,650
|$7,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,308
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,500
|Financing
|$1,297
|$1,043
|$772
|$484
|$175
|$3,770
|Depreciation
|$6,906
|$2,901
|$2,479
|$2,112
|$1,803
|$16,201
|Fuel
|$2,177
|$2,241
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,449
|$11,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,265
|$9,479
|$8,249
|$9,837
|$10,286
|$53,116
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 XC70
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Volvo XC70 in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Volvo XC70 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019