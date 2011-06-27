  1. Home
Used 2001 Volvo V70 Wagon Consumer Reviews

2001 V70 t5

Pete Mickelson, 03/19/2002
183655 of 183657 people found this review helpful

I really love this car. The seats are very comfortable. The car is so quiet, you can actually hear the car stereo, which is excellent. The car is very quick, it is like a Porsche wagon.

01 xc70

Zac, 12/22/2016
XC AWD 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
30 of 30 people found this review helpful

I recently bought this as my first owned car as I need the space to car my stuff 800+ miles to and from school a few times a year. It has a very good amount of space and some of storage solutions are very good and innovative. Its had a few issues here and there but if you do your own work and don't mess it up like I did it's not to expensive. I've heard about trans issues but if your careful it should be fine. Also watch for a clogged oil pick up line, cheap and fairly easy diy or 5-600$ at a dealership. They also can have issues with the rear hatch harness, also easy to fix, I'd recommend leaving the two 90 degree bends in the rear pillar unclipped to keep it from reoccurring. I've gotten a lot of compliments on the car and it's been incredibly comfy on long drives. It's not a sports car by any stretch but it can get out of its way. It rides a little firmer than most luxury cars as volvos seem to always do but they do pay off with good road holding. I love this car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
So many problems

Chris Wade, 12/28/2015
2.4T Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
26 of 26 people found this review helpful

This car looks amazing and is a very safe family car. The interior is beautiful and well set up. I did find that some plastic parts broke pretty easily though. I bought this car when it was about six years old. I put very few miles on it but spent a lot of money on repairs. Such a sad car to own especially after years of having great Volvos (1965 122s, 1978 240 wagon) The throttle body is a huge issue that costs about $2500 and caused it to intermittently stall. The heater core leaked due to being a mix of aluminum and plastic. $900 Front suspension was weak, had to replace both A arms The worst flaw was the transmission. Went out just over 100K and was almost $7000 to repair. At the cost of this I opted to send it to the scrap yard. Car looked great but the repair was more than it was worth. 2001 was known for transmission trouble, this was a lemon year.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Transmission Totally Messed Up

Maria, 11/24/2015
2.4T Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

We bought this car a few years ago used, and no less than 10 hours of driving time later the transmission started to get jerky. The car has limped along, with us babying it, but the transmission always gets jerky after 15 minutes of city driving or on hot days. It's been a constant source of stress for us. If you get this year, just get a manual and save yourself the trouble! Glad to finally be getting rid of it-- hopefully our next choice will be a wiser one.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A stylish, useful wagon!

Mike, 09/20/2016
XC AWD 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I bought it with 200,000 miles. I won't even tell you how much I got it for, but within a month I spent the same amount fixing an exhaust leak. I changed all the fluids, I mean ALL of them. Don't mess around when you buy used. Just change the oil, differential fluid, coolant etc.. I drove it around awhile to make sure it wasn't going to die and after 6 months I replaced the timing belt. Now you know with the AWD system if the tires aren't the same size it will cause premature wear. Buy 4 new tires at the same time. Your taking a chance if you don't. My advice, don't do it. I drive it with the wife and kids 2,000 miles and back stopping frequently to feed children and sleep in hotels. We made it no problem and its still my daily driver. For me its been an outstanding value and I love the looks and the interior.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
