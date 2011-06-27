2019 Volvo V60 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
V60 Wagon
T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,928*
Total Cash Price
$49,323
T6 Momentum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,207*
Total Cash Price
$50,309
T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,581*
Total Cash Price
$67,573
T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$90,138*
Total Cash Price
$69,545
T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$88,221*
Total Cash Price
$68,066
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 V60 Wagon T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$916
|$948
|$981
|$1,016
|$1,051
|$4,912
|Maintenance
|$84
|$351
|$620
|$2,603
|$2,436
|$6,094
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$807
|$1,242
|$2,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,019
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,203
|Financing
|$2,653
|$2,133
|$1,579
|$988
|$357
|$7,710
|Depreciation
|$15,193
|$4,778
|$3,903
|$4,377
|$3,822
|$32,073
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,539
|$9,980
|$8,905
|$11,666
|$10,838
|$63,928
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 V60 Wagon T6 Momentum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$934
|$967
|$1,001
|$1,036
|$1,072
|$5,010
|Maintenance
|$86
|$358
|$632
|$2,655
|$2,485
|$6,216
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$823
|$1,267
|$2,090
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,059
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,247
|Financing
|$2,706
|$2,176
|$1,611
|$1,008
|$364
|$7,864
|Depreciation
|$15,497
|$4,874
|$3,981
|$4,465
|$3,898
|$32,714
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,990
|$10,180
|$9,083
|$11,899
|$11,055
|$65,207
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 V60 Wagon T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,255
|$1,299
|$1,344
|$1,392
|$1,440
|$6,729
|Maintenance
|$115
|$481
|$849
|$3,566
|$3,337
|$8,349
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,106
|$1,702
|$2,807
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,766
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,018
|Financing
|$3,635
|$2,922
|$2,163
|$1,354
|$489
|$10,563
|Depreciation
|$20,814
|$6,546
|$5,347
|$5,996
|$5,236
|$43,940
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,878
|$13,673
|$12,200
|$15,982
|$14,848
|$87,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 V60 Wagon T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,292
|$1,337
|$1,383
|$1,433
|$1,482
|$6,926
|Maintenance
|$118
|$495
|$874
|$3,670
|$3,435
|$8,593
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,138
|$1,751
|$2,889
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,847
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,106
|Financing
|$3,741
|$3,008
|$2,226
|$1,393
|$503
|$10,871
|Depreciation
|$21,422
|$6,737
|$5,503
|$6,172
|$5,389
|$45,223
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,780
|$14,072
|$12,556
|$16,449
|$15,282
|$90,138
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 V60 Wagon T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,264
|$1,308
|$1,354
|$1,402
|$1,450
|$6,779
|Maintenance
|$116
|$484
|$856
|$3,592
|$3,362
|$8,410
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,114
|$1,714
|$2,828
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,786
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,040
|Financing
|$3,661
|$2,944
|$2,179
|$1,363
|$493
|$10,640
|Depreciation
|$20,966
|$6,594
|$5,386
|$6,040
|$5,274
|$44,261
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,451
|$2,524
|$2,600
|$12,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,104
|$13,772
|$12,289
|$16,099
|$14,956
|$88,221
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Volvo V60 in Virginia is:not available
