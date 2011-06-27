Used 2008 Volvo V50 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Love my car... but. SueZQ , 11/22/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I've had my V50 over 2 years now. No repairs, no problems, some minor issues (buzz in a speaker, vibration here & there) but for the most part, amazing reliability. Tires totally worn at 45,000 miles. Great fuel economy (over 32 mpg on long drives below 70 mph with a/c off). Cargo space limited for a wagon, but fits a lot of stuff. My problem is the seats. No lumbar support, and headrest tilts forward forcing me to push my head forward. Long drives leave me with hip and lower back pain, and now neck pain and headaches. I am having to give up my wonderful car because no amount of padding or support has fixed this. So be very sure the seat supports you fully before you buy. Report Abuse

Great Alternative to others... londonwolfe , 06/04/2012 14 of 15 people found this review helpful When I was shopping a year ago for a nice small wagon commuter car, I looked at many options, VW Jetta TDI, Subaru, Audi A3 and A4. The reviews on this little car swayed my decision to test drive. Owned it a year now and 20k miles later, no disappointments. All cars have quirks, this car has been pleasant. I have had many cars in the past 5 BMWs, 12 VWs and 7 Porsches. I am a car enthusiast, this car has enough character to make it stand out. Report Abuse

Fun little family car Mark , 10/26/2008 4 of 5 people found this review helpful This car drives and feels like a fun little sports car. It has plenty of pep with some room to spare. We have taken it on many road trips loaded down, with a child, dog, and full size stroller. The quality of the workmanship inside and out is spectacular. We have had no mechanical issues whatsoever. A great little family car that gets pretty good gas mileage! Report Abuse

A good move Dusko , 02/17/2008 3 of 4 people found this review helpful After 5 E-class Mercedes this was a big step but I'm not disappointed. For 50% of the price I have as much fun driving this car and I don't have to fear being stranded because of quality problems with electronics. The ride is firm but not harsh, a lot like a 3 series BMW. Ergonomics are a bit quirky and I could use more storage space up front. Fuel economy is better than my E500, but not that much! I miss the Bluetooth for the phone. Overall, no regrets Report Abuse