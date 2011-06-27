Used 1999 Volvo S80 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Beware of '99 S80 T6

jjc, 02/10/2002
Have had three transmissions in three years, new mass air flow meter, five wheel alignments (won't stay aligned), transmission line solenoids, torque mount bushings, several transmission software fixes, lower ball joints, and other relatively minor problems -- all from Volvo's flagship sedan. Am now facing a $900 bill for a new electronic throttle module.

Nothing but expensive problems

Mariaelena, 12/10/2005
I loved the looks and comfort of this car and felt confident in spending the extra money because it was a Volvo. Much to my expense, I wasn't informed that this model is Volvo's nightmare ( ask any Volvo service person). It had multiple problems with the window mechanisms, a faulty steering rack, an extremely costly throttle problem, an ABS computer sensor defect and the list goes on. Now I've finally had it and am steering clear of all Volvos made by Ford!

great when working

volvo s80 t6, 12/25/2009
had this car over three years and when it was good it was great, but had a consistent throttle problem that even the dealer couldn't figure out and also a engine sludge problem even though the oil was changed at 3k intervals, thought maybe this was a t6 problem but as i see the base model has repeat problems that are common with other volvos, these are obviously not the volvos of yesteryear.I would purchase another volvo, but definitely not a turbo of any kind

About the same as others, apparently

Tom, 02/02/2006
After reading most of the other reviews, I guess I'm not any different. Very expensive to fix, and that happens way too often. The Emissions service light is a way too common problem, I've given up trying to find out what it is. Had to replace the ABS module, Volvo warranty wouldn't cover their product, even under warranty. Power steering leaks, or doesn't, whenever it feels like it. The front end makes funny cracking and creaking noises and I can't find any reason for it either. I thought I was buying a quality, safe car (at least the price I paid for it). I've had my first and LAST Volvo.

Wanted to Like...

lynnmckeel, 08/16/2012
I really wanted to like this car. It was so comfertable and I felt very safe all of the time. Drove like a dream. However it has been a constant money pit The car has 163,000 miles on it so it is old but its not going to last with out hundreds maybe thousands of dollars invested. Its been constant for the last two years: In addition routine work I have also had to replace struts, fix the fuel pump, the coils, the head light got busted and the electics have never been the same, the ac is shot, the power locks are shot, had to have the power steering fixed, and ALL of the fabric lining is coming off. Lots of money, time, and towing

