Used 1999 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 264,922 miles
$2,599
Bachman Hyundai - Jeffersonville / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Volvo S80 2.9.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1TS94DXY1106495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,760 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,300
Clark's Auto Sales of Kentucky - Louisville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Volvo S80 2.9.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1TS94D5Y1104895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,000
Western Slope Toyota - Grand Junction / Colorado
Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Volvo S80 T6.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1TS90D3Y1120065
Stock: 66865A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 114,419 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,977
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
Can you say, Ride in Style?! Driving delight. Tired of the same dull drive? Well change up things with this superb-looking 2002 Volvo S80 with that fresh, never-smoked-in smell. This S80 is fuel efficient, so you won't feel guilty during that daily commute. It scored the top rating in the IIHS frontal offset test. Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volvo S80 2.9 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1TS92D021272082
Stock: 72082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,180 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,000
Bob Hook Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2003 Volvo S80 2.9 FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.9L I6 MPI DOHC Cloth.SUN ROOF DOES NOT WORK!BOB HOOK AS IS SPECIAL!!!! BEFORE THESE VEHICLES ARE TAKEN TO AUCTION, WE OFFER THEM TO THE PUBLIC AT A GREAT PRICE. THEY MAY OR MAY NOT HAVE PASSED A VERY BASIC INSPECTION! THEY MAY HAVE MECHANICAL AND COSMETIC DEFECTS. THEY HAVE BEEN PRICED ACCORDINGLY AND WE ENCOURAGE BUYERS TO HAVE THESE VEHICLES INSPECTED AT THEIR EXPENSE. 20/28 City/Highway MPGContact our Internet team for more information or to schedule your test drive. New vehicles may include any and all Chevrolet Rebates.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volvo S80 2.9 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1TS92D731317133
Stock: 16443PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 114,880 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,900
Andy Mohr Nissan - Indianapolis / Indiana
NOW OFFERING MOHR TO YOUR DOOR. Can't get out? Or don't want to? We will bring the car to you!20/28 City/Highway MPGANDY MOHR NISSAN OF INDIANAPOLIS has provided positive car buying experiences in Indianapolis, Plainfield, Avon, Brownsburg, Greenwood, Danville, Bloomington, Terre Haute, Columbus, Fishers, Carmel, Zionsville, Lebanon and all of Marion county since 1993.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volvo S80 2.9 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1TS92D741346701
Stock: NP7953A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 74,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
Clear Lake Auto World - League City / Texas
LOW MILAGE. CLEAN CAR FAX. VERY CLEAN. LOADED WITH LEATHER, SUNROOF, AND MUCH MORE. GREAT ON GAS. ONE OF THE SAFEST CARS ON THE ROAD. STOP BY OR CALL TODAY. 281-332-4899 WE OFFER FINANCING FOR EVERYONE. clearlakeautoworld.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volvo S80 T6 Premier with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1TS91ZX41380323
Stock: 7059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,412 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,990
Fairfield Volkswagen - Fairfield / Ohio
**PRICE REDUCED, **WITH EXTREMELY LOW MILES PLEASE CONSIDER THIS 2004 VOLVO S80 2.5T FOR YOUR NEXT VEHICLE INVESTMENT, **THE MILES ON THIS CAR ARE 56,800 LOWER THAN THE AVERAGE MILES ON THE SAME CAR ACROSS THE COUNTRY, **PERFECT CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, **NO ACCIDENTS/NO DAMAGE, **USED VEHICLE INSPECTION COMPLETED AT FAIRFIELD VOLKSWAGEN, **2.5L ENGINE PAIRED WITH A 5 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, **FRONT WHEEL DRIVE WITH TRACTION CONTROL, **COMPARE THE LOW MILES AND OVERALL CONDITION OF THIS VOLVO TO THE COMPETITION, THE FACT IT HAS BEEN SERVICED AND DETAILED PRIOR TO SALE AND SEE WHY FAIRFIELD VOLKSWAGEN IS THE RIGHT CHOICE FOR YOUR NEXT VEHICLE INVESTMENT, **POWER MOONROOF, **AM/FM/CASSETTE/CD PLAYER WITH 8 SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM, **AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, **FRONT DUAL ZONE RIGHT AND LEFT CLIMATE CONTROL, **REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, **POWER DRIVER'S SEAT WITH MEMORY FUNCTION, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, **STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, **FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, **4 WHEEL DISC ABS BRAKES, **DUAL FRONT AND SIDE IMPACT OVERHEAD CURTAIN AIRBAGS, **FRONT AND REAR ANTI-ROLL BARS, **REAR POWER HEAD RESTRAINTS, **DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS, **REAR FOG LIGHTS, **SECURITY SYSTEM WITH PANIC ALARM, **CRUISE CONTROL, **BODY COLORED BUMPERS, **POWER HEATED DOOR MIRRORS, **AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR, **HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR TRANSMITTER, **LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, **REAR SEAT CENTER ARMREST, **TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, **HEATED LEATHER FRONT BUCKET SEATS, **SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, **FRONT CENTER ARMREST WITH STORAGE, **ALLOY WHEELS, **INTERMITTENT WIPERS, **PRICED USING LIVE MARKET PRICING TOOL WHICH MONITORS COMPARABLE VEHICLES IN OUR MARKET IN REAL TIME TO ESTIMATE THE LOWEST PRICES BY MODEL, TRIM, FEATURES AND KNOWN CARFAX CONDITIONS WHICH ENSURES THAT A COMPETITIVE PRICE IS ALWAYS CURRENTLY DISPLAYED. THIS APPROACH TO PRICING ELIMINATES THE NEED FOR TRADITIONAL NEGOTIATIONS FROM AN OVER-INFLATED STARTING PRICE AND PROVIDES AN EXCEPTIONAL VALUE AND A HASSLE-FREE EXPERIENCE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volvo S80 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1TS59H441379902
Stock: 41379902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 161,980 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,498
John Hirsch's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Cambridge - Cambridge / Minnesota
BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!BEST DEALS IN TOWN. GET THIS DON'T LET THE HIGH MILES SCARE YOU. THIS IS A GREAT VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS VEHICLE HAS PASS OUR LUTHER SAFETY INSPECTION TO ENSURE A SAFE TRANSPORTATION FOR YOU. Economical! This vehicle is rated higher than most vehicles in it's class in terms of fuel economy!GREAT LOOKING INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR!Get ready for winter in this stylish AWD. Snowdrifts and icy roads are no match for this machine! AWD gives you confident maneuvering even in inclement weather. AWD gives you confident reliable handling in all weather conditions. Be ready for anything winter can throw at you with AWD. Deliver your loved ones home safely with this vehicle's AWD. No matter what road conditions exist, AWD gives you confident reliable handling. This car comes with AWD to make driving in any condition as safe as possible. This is the car you'll want to be driving if you have to drive in inclement weather. When the roads are covered in ice and snow you will truly appreciate the confidence that AWD provides. This vehicle grips the road while the others slip, since it is equipped with all wheel drive.LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== 7417 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DONT WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.govCambridge Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DONT WAIT.Call Cambridge Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-219-1662.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo S80 2.5T with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1TH592051412700
Stock: N412700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 157,789 miles
$4,599
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
This Volvo S80 3.2 Navigation System is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. The powerful 3.2L 6 cyl engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Under the hood of this car rests a fuel efficient 3.2L 6 cyl engine that works to keep your wallet closed. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Volvo S80 3.2 Navigation System. Compare and see for yourself. Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This car is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this car's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. With amazing deals at Best Auto of Manassas INC, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Brooke. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Power everything! Hard-to-find model! A/C is ice cold! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AS982271038465
Stock: 11977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,978 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,495
Zimmerman Honda - Moline / Illinois
Stylish car with remote entry, heated leather seats with position memory, thermostatic temperature control, moon roof, fog lamps, front and back parking sensors and much more! Make it yours TODAY. Print this page and call us Now. We know you will enjoy your test drive towards ownership! *Please Contact Merlin Gehrke at 563-359-9114. This vehicle is located at Bettendorf Auto Sales 4219 State Street, Bettendorf, Iowa. Bettendorf Auto is a division of Zimmerman Honda in Moline, IL.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AS982971018410
Stock: JL629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 198,587 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Maczuk Chrysler - Hermann / Missouri
2007 VOLVO S80 ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 4.4 V8 AUTOMATIC, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER EVERYTHING, SUNROOF...RUNS LOOKS GREAT, CALL 573-486-3992 OR EMAIL MACZUKFINANCE@CENTURYTEL.NET MACZUK CHRYSLER INC YOUR HOMETOWN DEALER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo S80 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AH852571028249
Stock: P2500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2019
- 141,980 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,495
Northtown Auto Sales - Minneapolis / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo S80 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AH852X71034855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,680 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,977$1,521 Below Market
Breakaway Honda - Greenville / South Carolina
Pre-Auction Car. This vehicle failed to meet Breakaway Honda's retail used car inspection. Pre-Auction Cars have issues including, but not limited to: Mechanical, Driveability, Cosmetic, etc. Some of these Pre-Auction cars are unreliable or unsafe based on Breakaway Honda's standards and are therefore deemed "Tow Away";. No Warranty is expressed or implied. Prices are Non-Negotiable. Cars will not be held. Cash or Certified Funds are required at time of purchase. Drivers License and Proof of Insurance required. Free Car Fax Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AS982481082145
Stock: B200583B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 107,757 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,900$451 Below Market
Unlimited Auto Sales - Upper Marlboro / Maryland
ALL of our cars come with free vehicle history and safety recall reports and a 90-Day Limited WARRANTY* (( WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE ONLY)). Our vehicles are competitively priced, but all offers are welcome. No price is final. Price excludes tax, title, tags and processing. Call our sales department for PRICING and FINANCING at 240-339-1320. *90- Day Limited Warranty at Full Price. *NOTE: Price is with $1,500 down or trade*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AS982181079493
Stock: 079493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,820 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988$327 Below Market
Winter Park Auto Exchange Inc - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AS982481080623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,322 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,550
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas
3 month / 3k mile Hendrick Affordable Warranty, Hendrick Affordable, Clean. 4.4L trim. Leather Seats, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, IIHS Top Safety Pick, "Well equipped, impressive safety features, comfortable ride and seats, stylish and functional interior layout." -Edmunds.com.EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYChild Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks Volvo 4.4L with Electric Silver Metallic exterior and Sandstone interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 311 HP at 5950 RPM*.VEHICLE FEATURESMP3 Player, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyEXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com explains "Well equipped, stylish and functional interior layout.".VISIT US TODAYRecipient of Lexus' most prestigious award for customer service, Elite of LexusPricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S80 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AH852581080224
Stock: P11597A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 213,879 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,450
Hwy 47 Auto Sales - St Francis / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AS982881054591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
