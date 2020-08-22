Used 1999 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me

  • 2000 Volvo S80 2.9
    used

    2000 Volvo S80 2.9

    264,922 miles

    $2,599

  • 2000 Volvo S80 2.9
    used

    2000 Volvo S80 2.9

    176,760 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,300

  • 2000 Volvo S80 T6
    used

    2000 Volvo S80 T6

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,000

  • 2002 Volvo S80 2.9 in Silver
    used

    2002 Volvo S80 2.9

    114,419 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,977

  • 2003 Volvo S80 2.9
    used

    2003 Volvo S80 2.9

    85,180 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,000

  • 2004 Volvo S80 2.9 in Silver
    used

    2004 Volvo S80 2.9

    114,880 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,900

  • 2004 Volvo S80 T6 Premier in Black
    used

    2004 Volvo S80 T6 Premier

    74,199 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

  • 2004 Volvo S80 2.5T in White
    used

    2004 Volvo S80 2.5T

    91,412 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,990

  • 2005 Volvo S80 2.5T in Red
    used

    2005 Volvo S80 2.5T

    161,980 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,498

  • 2007 Volvo S80 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo S80 3.2

    157,789 miles

    $4,599

  • 2007 Volvo S80 3.2 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 Volvo S80 3.2

    109,978 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,495

  • 2007 Volvo S80 V8 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Volvo S80 V8

    198,587 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

  • 2007 Volvo S80 V8 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo S80 V8

    141,980 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,495

  • 2008 Volvo S80 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 3.2

    120,680 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,977

    $1,521 Below Market
  • 2008 Volvo S80 3.2
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 3.2

    107,757 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,900

    $451 Below Market
  • 2008 Volvo S80 3.2
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 3.2

    169,820 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,988

    $327 Below Market
  • 2008 Volvo S80 V8 in Silver
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 V8

    77,322 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,550

  • 2008 Volvo S80 3.2 in Black
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 3.2

    213,879 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,450

Beware of '99 S80 T6
jjc,02/10/2002
Have had three transmissions in three years, new mass air flow meter, five wheel alignments (won't stay aligned), transmission line solenoids, torque mount bushings, several transmission software fixes, lower ball joints, and other relatively minor problems -- all from Volvo's flagship sedan. Am now facing a $900 bill for a new electronic throttle module.
