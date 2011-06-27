2020 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$64,800
Save as much as $7,109
Best of Two Worlds!
Alonnzo, 03/06/2020
T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
S60 Polestar - After owning a Audi S6, I can say, this vehicle is very satisfying. Although not as powerful as my former S6, it's pretty close. What I lost in power and/or performance, I made up in fuel economy. I really like that I can operate this vehicle in pure electric, hybrid or full performance mode. Pros: Hybrid and full performance modes are quite exhilerating. Range / Fuel Economy - Managed to drive 800+ miles on one tank of fuel so far! Very Strong Acceleration Infotainment Sys (Once You Learn It) Bowers and Wilkins Audio - Awesome! Exterior - Not to Wild Cons: Pure Electric Range - 25 Miles Tops! Ride Comfort Dynamics - A Little Rough for a Luxery Sedan
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
