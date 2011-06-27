  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S60
  4. Used 2002 Volvo S60
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Volvo S60 T5 Features & Specs

More about the 2002 S60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,025
See S60 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,025
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,025
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,025
Torque243 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower247 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,025
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,025
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,025
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,025
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,025
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,025
height adjustable passenger seatyes
vinyl/clothyes
sport front seatsyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,025
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,025
Front track61.1 in.
Length180.2 in.
Curb weight3146 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume108 cu.ft.
Wheel base107 in.
Width71 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,025
Exterior Colors
  • Ash Gold Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Maya Gold Metallic
  • Red
  • Black
  • Cosmos Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Green Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • White
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite Leather/Graphite-Sisal
  • Graphite Cloth/Taupe Vinyl Split
  • Graphite Leather/Indigo Cloth Split
  • Taupe/Light Taupe Leather
  • Taupe Cloth/Taupe Vinyl Split
  • Beige/Light Sand Leather
  • Graphite Leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,025
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R16 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,025
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,025
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See S60 Inventory

Related Used 2002 Volvo S60 T5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles