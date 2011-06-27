Used 2011 Volvo S40 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,750
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,750
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,750
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/30 mpg
|21/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|333.9/477.0 mi.
|317.1/453.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|15.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,750
|Torque
|236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.9 ft.
|34.9 ft.
|Valves
|20
|20
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,750
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,750
|Preferred Package
|yes
|no
|Climate Package
|yes
|yes
|Multimedia Package
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,750
|8 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|160-watt audio output
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,750
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|alloy trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|alloy trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|no
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|no
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,750
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,750
|Portable Navigation System
|yes
|yes
|Keyless Drive
|yes
|yes
|Sirius Satellite Radio
|yes
|yes
|Off-Black Leather Seating Surfaces w/o R-Design Embossment
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,750
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,750
|premium cloth
|yes
|no
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|38.1 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|leather/leatherette
|no
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,750
|Rear head room
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.7 in.
|50.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.4 in.
|34.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,750
|Dual Xenon Gas Discharge Headlights w/Active Bending Light
|yes
|yes
|Protection Package
|yes
|yes
|18" Midir Diamond Cut Wheels
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,750
|Front track
|60.4 in.
|60.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|31.2 cu.ft.
|31.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3338 lbs.
|3481 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4450 lbs.
|4450 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.6 cu.ft.
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.31 cd.
|0.31 cd.
|Length
|176.2 in.
|176.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Height
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|105.0 cu.ft.
|105.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|103.9 in.
|103.9 in.
|Width
|69.7 in.
|69.7 in.
|Rear track
|60.3 in.
|60.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,750
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,750
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|205/50R17 93V tires
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,750
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,750
|Free Maintenance
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
