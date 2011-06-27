Used 2011 Volvo S40 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG2424
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Starting MSRP
$31,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/477.0 mi.317.1/453.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.1 gal.
Combined MPG2424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.34.9 ft.
Valves2020
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5Inline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Preferred Packageyesno
Climate Packageyesyes
Multimedia Packageyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Starting MSRP
$31,150
8 total speakersyesyes
diversity antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Starting MSRP
$31,150
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Air conditioningyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
alloy trim on dashyesyes
alloy trim on doorsyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
alloy trim on center consoleyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesno
trunk lightyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelnoyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Portable Navigation Systemyesyes
Keyless Driveyesyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyesyes
Off-Black Leather Seating Surfaces w/o R-Design Embossmentnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Starting MSRP
$31,150
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
compassnoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Starting MSRP
$31,150
premium clothyesno
Front head room38.9 in.38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
leather/leatherettenoyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyes
6 -way power passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.50.7 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Dual Xenon Gas Discharge Headlights w/Active Bending Lightyesyes
Protection Packageyesyes
18" Midir Diamond Cut Wheelsnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Front track60.4 in.60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity31.2 cu.ft.31.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3338 lbs.3481 lbs.
Gross weight4450 lbs.4450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.12.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.0.31 cd.
Length176.2 in.176.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Height57.2 in.57.2 in.
EPA interior volume105.0 cu.ft.105.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.103.9 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.
Rear track60.3 in.60.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Exterior Colors
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Passion Red
  • Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Calcite, leather
  • Quartz, premium cloth
  • Off Black, leather
  • Off Black, premium cloth
  • Off Black/Creme, leather/leatherette
  • Off Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Starting MSRP
$31,150
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyes
205/50R17 93V tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Starting MSRP
$31,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
