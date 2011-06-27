Used 1993 Volvo 940 Sedan Consumer Reviews
940 Turbo - The Pinnacle of Volvo Engineering
I have owned every model of volvo up and down the line. My favorite being the classic 240 model but when I drove the 940, that was all over. I am now a 940t guy. It has the same extremely reliable 4 cyl engine that came in the 240 & 740. Very easy to work on and parts are cheap. The suspension was greatly improved over the 240 and so was the interior. With 375,000 miles on my 940turbo it drives as it did with 25,000 miles on the odometer. Have not had to do nothing but routine maintenance. This car has the get up & go for when you need it and is really fun to drive. I will be hanging on to mine along with my 244 and 245 for as long as I can. Nothing else has caught my eye.
Swedish Brick, And As Solid As One.
If you have the chance of buying one of these with extremely low mileage, or at least below 100K, do it... particularly if it's a one-owner. Last of the rear wheel drive Volvos, built like nothing else, dependable, and easy to fix and diagnose. It will give you years and years more of faithful service, and doesn't really look that bad because even back in the day when I bought mine new, it wasn't stylish because it was built for function with tremendous materials like leather and paint on mine. Mileage isn't startling by today's standards, but I still average 23 overall and maintenance isn't a big thing with the electronic ignition. Even if the timing belt breaks it won't destroy the engine because it's what's referred to as a "run free" engine. It happened to me once and all that had to be done at the time of the new belt was to align the notches for the cam and crankshaft and reinstall a new timing belt.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Absolute War Horse
This has been the best car we ever owned. She has 131,000 miles on her and drives like the day we first brought her home. Maintenance costs are reasonable. If you do the preventative maintainence, this car will run forever. Don't buy a new Volvo if you're thinking about it. We purchased a 2000 S70 thinking we'd get similar reliability and it turned out to be an absolute lemon. The dealership in Dallas also sucks. Their mechanics are clueless. If you're in Orlando, you can't go wrong with the Winter Park dealership.
Best car I have had
Hi I live in Australia , I have had many car over the years , last year even bought a ban new Suzuki Vitra $37000 I sold it a year late. so I come across this Volvo 940 for $600 , and I is the best car I have had, I mean value of money. For a 2.3 L, it goes pretty well. I use it everyday and it's done about 210,000 km , and still going strong. Cars don't last with me because I drive them real hard , but this Volvo is so tough. I love it and I would not trade it for anything.
Best ever
This car has never been outside overnight in winter or summer the exterior is in excellent condition, when you need to pass hit the gas and it goes like a racing car wow! We love it. Faults: husband is tall and we are older and have difficulty getting in and out as it is low to the ground as it does not have a tilt steering wheel either; the ac does not do the job at all, checked by Volvo dealer and still does not work; to move seat on passenger side takes great effort. It has the best CD, music system which can be adjusted to your liking. Have looked at new cars, nothing compares we are keeping it, by the way it has only 54,000 miles. Still looks like new. Thanks Volvo
Sponsored cars related to the 940
Related Used 1993 Volvo 940 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner