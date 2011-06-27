Used 1990 Volvo 760 GLE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque173 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower144 hp @ 5100 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Measurements
Length188.4 in.
Curb weight3303 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Shell White
  • Silver Beige Metallic
  • Red
  • Sand Beige
  • Beige Metallic
  • Medium Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • Dark Grey Metallic
  • Wine Red
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • White
  • Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
