Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg Diesel Consumer Reviews

Touareg 2004 review Alan , 11/04/2015 V10 TDI AWD 4dr SUV (4.9L 10cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 17 of 20 people found this review helpful I love to drive this SUV and I expected the low gas mileage so not a big deal. It is comfortable and quiet on the freeway and loves to run about 80 mph, mileage at that speed is about 17 mph on this particular vehicle. This V8 will scream if you let the horses run and I'm amazed it moves this beast so quickly and so effortlessly. With the adjustable seats and seat warmer you can drive all day and not be overly fatigued. The downside is the cost to repair and this first year SUV and seems to have more than it's share of shop time. Electronics and suspension at this point are an issue. If you find one and decide you like it take it to a mechanic and have a thorough diagnostic done, especially the Air Suspension and Transmission. Preferably a VW Mechanic. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love / Hate of a V10 TDI Touareg Gary , 12/29/2005 7 of 8 people found this review helpful The 2004 Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI is an absolute blast to drive, the V10 engine can only be described as a torque monster. Throw in mid-20's for gas mileage and you have a great package. But...the thing has been back to the dealership every other month for a host of recurring and random problems ranging from repeated air bag faults to vibrations to interior trim that cracks in cold temperatures to power loss at speed. Needless to say, a great package has been marred by a dreadful reliability record. Unfortunately I can't tolerate the lack of reliability, so I must say goodbye to the torque monster. Report Abuse

heap of rubbish stav39 , 09/23/2014 11 of 16 people found this review helpful This car just breaks down at every opportunity it spent more time in the workshop than on the road. Everything gone wrong electrical engine gearbox interior wheels etc etc Report Abuse

Least Reliable Car I ever owned Mike M , 01/26/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car used just over a year ago. I've had almost 20K in repairs in that time. I found out afterwards that 2004 was the first year of the touareg and the V10. It is loaded with all sorts of problems. Mine has been in the shop 3 months of the first year. Do a web search before buying one. When it does work its the best car I've owned, so if its a second car that you don't have to use daily then buy it. We need it for towing and its ruined quit a few weekends buy either stranding us somewhere or having to cancel because it was in the shop again. Report Abuse