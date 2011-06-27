  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Touareg
  4. Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg
  5. Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg Diesel
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Touareg
5(64%)4(27%)3(0%)2(0%)1(9%)
4.4
11 reviews
Write a review
See all Touaregs for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,315 - $2,356
Used Touareg for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Touareg 2004 review

Alan, 11/04/2015
V10 TDI AWD 4dr SUV (4.9L 10cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
17 of 20 people found this review helpful

I love to drive this SUV and I expected the low gas mileage so not a big deal. It is comfortable and quiet on the freeway and loves to run about 80 mph, mileage at that speed is about 17 mph on this particular vehicle. This V8 will scream if you let the horses run and I'm amazed it moves this beast so quickly and so effortlessly. With the adjustable seats and seat warmer you can drive all day and not be overly fatigued. The downside is the cost to repair and this first year SUV and seems to have more than it's share of shop time. Electronics and suspension at this point are an issue. If you find one and decide you like it take it to a mechanic and have a thorough diagnostic done, especially the Air Suspension and Transmission. Preferably a VW Mechanic.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love / Hate of a V10 TDI Touareg

Gary, 12/29/2005
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

The 2004 Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI is an absolute blast to drive, the V10 engine can only be described as a torque monster. Throw in mid-20's for gas mileage and you have a great package. But...the thing has been back to the dealership every other month for a host of recurring and random problems ranging from repeated air bag faults to vibrations to interior trim that cracks in cold temperatures to power loss at speed. Needless to say, a great package has been marred by a dreadful reliability record. Unfortunately I can't tolerate the lack of reliability, so I must say goodbye to the torque monster.

Report Abuse

heap of rubbish

stav39, 09/23/2014
11 of 16 people found this review helpful

This car just breaks down at every opportunity it spent more time in the workshop than on the road. Everything gone wrong electrical engine gearbox interior wheels etc etc

Report Abuse

Least Reliable Car I ever owned

Mike M, 01/26/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used just over a year ago. I've had almost 20K in repairs in that time. I found out afterwards that 2004 was the first year of the touareg and the V10. It is loaded with all sorts of problems. Mine has been in the shop 3 months of the first year. Do a web search before buying one. When it does work its the best car I've owned, so if its a second car that you don't have to use daily then buy it. We need it for towing and its ruined quit a few weekends buy either stranding us somewhere or having to cancel because it was in the shop again.

Report Abuse

Cayenne Killer

Neil, 03/07/2017
V10 TDI AWD 4dr SUV (4.9L 10cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This specific Touareg is the best model VW has produced. VW placed a lot of focus on the engine and transmission however, not so much on the electronics. I am a trained mechanic with certifications from FORD, GM, and Land Rover. I am able to fix most problems of my wife's Touareg however there are somethings that are beyond me unless I have the VAGCOM diagnostic software. Most mechanical issues are few and far between but the electrical are numerous. I have had memory issues with seating, security system (key fob, rear door, alarm, headlights). This vehicle is not for everyone unless you earn a $100,000 a year or more. The cost of the parts are overwhelmingly expensive, almost super car prices. The performance may not compete with the BMW X6 but it will outrun a Porsche Cayenne or any turbo diesel on the road. I personally have taken the vehicle upto 120mph and didn't realize it. Very stable in the turns and the straights. Surefooted in the snow and rain but ice is ice, no guarantees there.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Touaregs for sale

Related Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg Diesel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles