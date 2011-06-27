Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tiguan SUV
R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,709*
Total Cash Price
$12,371
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,028*
Total Cash Price
$12,128
SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,618*
Total Cash Price
$16,615
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,979*
Total Cash Price
$17,100
SE w/Appearance 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,959*
Total Cash Price
$16,737
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,389*
Total Cash Price
$12,613
S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,341*
Total Cash Price
$17,586
SE 4Motion w/Appearance 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,028*
Total Cash Price
$12,128
R-Line 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,452*
Total Cash Price
$13,705
SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,195*
Total Cash Price
$15,039
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tiguan SUV R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$729
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$3,872
|Maintenance
|$1,314
|$663
|$234
|$2,386
|$1,508
|$6,104
|Repairs
|$587
|$680
|$796
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$692
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$859
|Financing
|$665
|$536
|$396
|$248
|$90
|$1,934
|Depreciation
|$3,364
|$1,383
|$1,217
|$1,079
|$968
|$8,011
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,206
|$5,966
|$5,426
|$7,509
|$6,601
|$34,709
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tiguan SUV S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$736
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$3,796
|Maintenance
|$1,288
|$650
|$229
|$2,339
|$1,478
|$5,984
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$678
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$842
|Financing
|$652
|$525
|$388
|$243
|$88
|$1,896
|Depreciation
|$3,298
|$1,356
|$1,193
|$1,058
|$949
|$7,854
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,025
|$5,849
|$5,320
|$7,362
|$6,472
|$34,028
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tiguan SUV SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,008
|$1,040
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$5,201
|Maintenance
|$1,765
|$891
|$314
|$3,204
|$2,025
|$8,198
|Repairs
|$788
|$914
|$1,069
|$1,249
|$1,458
|$5,477
|Taxes & Fees
|$929
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,154
|Financing
|$893
|$719
|$532
|$333
|$121
|$2,598
|Depreciation
|$4,518
|$1,858
|$1,634
|$1,449
|$1,300
|$10,760
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,364
|$8,013
|$7,288
|$10,086
|$8,867
|$46,618
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tiguan SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,135
|$5,352
|Maintenance
|$1,816
|$917
|$323
|$3,298
|$2,084
|$8,437
|Repairs
|$811
|$940
|$1,100
|$1,286
|$1,500
|$5,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$956
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,187
|Financing
|$919
|$740
|$547
|$343
|$124
|$2,673
|Depreciation
|$4,650
|$1,912
|$1,682
|$1,492
|$1,338
|$11,074
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,725
|$8,247
|$7,501
|$10,380
|$9,126
|$47,979
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tiguan SUV SE w/Appearance 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$5,238
|Maintenance
|$1,777
|$897
|$316
|$3,228
|$2,040
|$8,258
|Repairs
|$793
|$920
|$1,076
|$1,259
|$1,468
|$5,517
|Taxes & Fees
|$936
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,162
|Financing
|$900
|$725
|$535
|$335
|$121
|$2,616
|Depreciation
|$4,551
|$1,871
|$1,646
|$1,460
|$1,310
|$10,839
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,454
|$8,072
|$7,342
|$10,160
|$8,931
|$46,959
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tiguan SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$765
|$789
|$812
|$837
|$3,948
|Maintenance
|$1,340
|$676
|$238
|$2,433
|$1,537
|$6,223
|Repairs
|$598
|$694
|$811
|$948
|$1,107
|$4,158
|Taxes & Fees
|$705
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$876
|Financing
|$678
|$546
|$404
|$253
|$92
|$1,972
|Depreciation
|$3,430
|$1,410
|$1,241
|$1,100
|$987
|$8,168
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,386
|$6,083
|$5,533
|$7,656
|$6,731
|$35,389
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tiguan SUV S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,037
|$1,067
|$1,101
|$1,132
|$1,167
|$5,504
|Maintenance
|$1,868
|$943
|$332
|$3,392
|$2,143
|$8,677
|Repairs
|$834
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,322
|$1,543
|$5,797
|Taxes & Fees
|$983
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,221
|Financing
|$945
|$761
|$563
|$352
|$128
|$2,749
|Depreciation
|$4,782
|$1,966
|$1,730
|$1,534
|$1,376
|$11,388
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,086
|$8,481
|$7,714
|$10,675
|$9,384
|$49,341
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tiguan SUV SE 4Motion w/Appearance 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$736
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$3,796
|Maintenance
|$1,288
|$650
|$229
|$2,339
|$1,478
|$5,984
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$678
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$842
|Financing
|$652
|$525
|$388
|$243
|$88
|$1,896
|Depreciation
|$3,298
|$1,356
|$1,193
|$1,058
|$949
|$7,854
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,025
|$5,849
|$5,320
|$7,362
|$6,472
|$34,028
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tiguan SUV R-Line 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$832
|$858
|$883
|$910
|$4,289
|Maintenance
|$1,455
|$734
|$259
|$2,643
|$1,670
|$6,762
|Repairs
|$650
|$754
|$881
|$1,031
|$1,202
|$4,518
|Taxes & Fees
|$766
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$951
|Financing
|$737
|$593
|$438
|$275
|$99
|$2,142
|Depreciation
|$3,727
|$1,532
|$1,348
|$1,196
|$1,072
|$8,875
|Fuel
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$2,313
|$10,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,198
|$6,609
|$6,012
|$8,319
|$7,313
|$38,452
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tiguan SUV SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$968
|$998
|$4,707
|Maintenance
|$1,597
|$806
|$284
|$2,900
|$1,833
|$7,420
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$841
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,044
|Financing
|$808
|$651
|$481
|$301
|$109
|$2,351
|Depreciation
|$4,090
|$1,681
|$1,479
|$1,312
|$1,177
|$9,739
|Fuel
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$2,538
|$11,976
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,191
|$7,253
|$6,597
|$9,129
|$8,025
|$42,195
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Tiguan
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan in Virginia is:not available
