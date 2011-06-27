Used 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit Consumer Reviews
Thousands spent for New transmission @ 79K
The fuel economy and quality of the drive train are the biggest downer for me. It has good pep to its step and handles incredibly well. Although with my Transmission failing so early I worry about the power train quality. It looks pretty inside and out, handles very well but doesn't appear to have the longevity dynamic.
Rabbit on Rabbit - Pure Adrenaline
Go Rabbit go has been going for now decades. With its generational shift to mature adults who once X owned 80s Rabbits. Unfortunately, the unibody pick was not crossed over. More about that later. I live in Roanoke VA driving mostly along interstates or the valleys jurisdictional byways with plenty of ups downs and curves of all sorts. Car handles like a charm even more so on passes crossing dozens of ridge lines located along the Blue Ridge Mountains to the east and the Appalachia Mountains to the west. It's tight and krpt me out of the ditch approaching a downhill car - both balls to the wall - with dry leaves in tow. Fortunately I road the rail on the right edge of a steep unguarded cliff. Adrenalin should be this cars middle name. Love it but got to sale it cuz of growing family and desire for tech audio smart upgrades. Dodge Durango SX. Go figure. Taurague is not my deal as it's much smaller for much more. American German dodge. Go figure.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Just about perfect!
In my family we own an 09 Rabbit and 08 Mazda 3. They are truly both fantastic cars. Both are equipped pretty much the same and they both cost the same (just about 17K). My wife drives the Mazda and she loves it however I am a good size guy and I find the Rabbit's seat goes back further and has more thigh support (and overall room). The Mazda gets better gas mileage but the Rabbit has better acceleration so in my opinion the lower MPG is a fair trade. Both handle extremely well and are a lot of fun to drive however the Rabbit is a little more quiet overall. The Mazda has one of the nicest stearing wheels I have ever seen on any car.
Fun to Drive, not your Grandma's Corolla
I wanted a small sedan. One test drive of Civic and Corolla and they were out. Those sheep need to look around a little. Mazda3 is a good car and better value, but this one just "felt" like it was built better. I picked the Rabbit over the Jetta because of the chrome on the front and the fake leather seats, I just couldn't do it. The real stuff is better, why bother? Also Rabbits are unusual around here. I've enjoyed the car so far. It really IS fun to drive. Plenty of power. NO exterior "loud & obnoxious" things about it. A real knock out in red. I can't believe this car is not more popular.
Knock Sensor issue
I just got my 2009 Rabbit 3 weeks ago and I mostly love it. It has a cozy feel, the dash is easy to use, the lights are distinct and easy to read, and it handles nicely, even in snow (which we've had about every day since I got it). It has a jaunty overall feel and I am quite pleased overall. The sales staff was also really informed and helpful.
Sponsored cars related to the Rabbit
Related Used 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack
- 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf
- 2020 Volkswagen Jetta
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf