Used 2005 Volkswagen Phaeton Sedan Consumer Reviews
2005 Phaeton is Audi/Bentley indisguise
Aside from a few switches, lack of auto chestnut covers on front air vents, massage ac/heated seats all the way around and about $80,000 you can SETTLE for an Audi A8L or a Bentley Flying Spur. The Phaeton is amazing. All the above, with soft close doors, a 270 Watt Bose 17 speaker system, a great manu shift tranny w/ AWD makes it a dream car in stealth mode. Best thing I've ever driven. A True Luxury Rocket. Found a 2005 with 29k miles. Gotta go drive it. Get'em before they're gone. Best Lux Bargain Going. VW should try again with 2013. Sells well in Europe. Bring on the auto bahn.
Those who know it - appreciate it.
Beautiful exterior; drive for sport, drive for comfort, in the rain, sleet and snow it's a champ, enjoy the sound system, massaging seats and share the story with those many inquirers. Some quirky issues correctly identified by other reviews just cannot outweigh the value of buying this car with some gentle miles, and really enjoying it. It's one of the few unique vehicles that not pretentious, but is truly luxurious.
Great Car!
Best interior for quality, comfort and looks of any BMW, Mercedes,even Audi. Performs well. Edmunds cites heavy weight impedes handling. My view is the extra heft makes for a quieter more comfortable ride. I like having the VW badge. It gives me a great car without the high profile prestige factor.
Best Car under $150,000
I owned every luxury German car brand there is, plus some great Asian cars. This is the best bar none. The importer did a poor job of promoting the car and nobody know how good it is. VW has treaded the Phaeton a bit better in Europe, but their problems in the USA have caused it to be cancelled. They really hosed the owners, but this car is hard to belive. Its build quality is utterly fanstastic. It drives great, quiet and smooth with great handling, ride and acoustics. What a sound system.
Amazing! What a dream!
Although I was concerned with jumping into an unproven model, I have no regrets about the Volkswagen Phaeton V8. It is a pleasure to drive, has no road noise and I love the 4 suspension choices. As a designer, I was smitten with the luxurious interior appointments. this car reminds me of the Bentley that I used to own. It is a head-turner, every day I respond to questions from appreciative onlookers. Onstar is also part of the whole package. I hate to admit that I've said goodbye to BMW, but this car is much more interesting.
