2020 Volkswagen Passat Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Passat Sedan
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,836*
Total Cash Price
$28,155
R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,094*
Total Cash Price
$27,603
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,819*
Total Cash Price
$37,816
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,303*
Total Cash Price
$38,920
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Passat Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$767
|$794
|$822
|$851
|$880
|$4,114
|Maintenance
|$68
|$369
|$608
|$1,016
|$1,503
|$3,565
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$454
|$697
|$1,151
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,172
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,339
|Financing
|$1,514
|$1,218
|$902
|$564
|$204
|$4,401
|Depreciation
|$8,436
|$2,056
|$1,946
|$2,282
|$2,161
|$16,882
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,160
|$5,717
|$5,596
|$6,522
|$6,841
|$37,836
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Passat Sedan R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$778
|$806
|$834
|$863
|$4,033
|Maintenance
|$67
|$362
|$596
|$996
|$1,474
|$3,495
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$445
|$683
|$1,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,149
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,313
|Financing
|$1,484
|$1,194
|$884
|$553
|$200
|$4,315
|Depreciation
|$8,271
|$2,016
|$1,908
|$2,237
|$2,119
|$16,551
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,902
|$5,605
|$5,486
|$6,394
|$6,707
|$37,094
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,066
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$1,182
|$5,525
|Maintenance
|$92
|$496
|$817
|$1,365
|$2,019
|$4,788
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$610
|$936
|$1,545
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,574
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,799
|Financing
|$2,033
|$1,636
|$1,211
|$758
|$274
|$5,912
|Depreciation
|$11,331
|$2,762
|$2,614
|$3,065
|$2,903
|$22,675
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,676
|$7,679
|$7,516
|$8,760
|$9,189
|$50,819
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Passat Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,097
|$1,136
|$1,176
|$1,217
|$5,687
|Maintenance
|$94
|$510
|$840
|$1,404
|$2,078
|$4,928
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$627
|$963
|$1,590
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,620
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,851
|Financing
|$2,092
|$1,684
|$1,246
|$780
|$282
|$6,084
|Depreciation
|$11,662
|$2,843
|$2,690
|$3,154
|$2,988
|$23,337
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,192
|$7,903
|$7,735
|$9,016
|$9,457
|$52,303
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Passat
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
