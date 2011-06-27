  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat R-Line Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Passat
More about the 2016 Passat
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,975
See Passat Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,975
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,975
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.5/703.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,975
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,975
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,975
R-Line Lighting Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,975
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,975
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,975
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,975
Carpeted Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Alarm Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,975
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,975
Front head room38.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,975
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,975
Lip Spoileryes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Wheels Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,975
Length191.9 in.
Curb weight3263 lbs.
Gross weight4519 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume117.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1091 lbs.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,975
Exterior Colors
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Black Uni
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Beige
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Urano Gray Metallic
  • Fortana Red
  • Pure White
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, cloth
  • Moonrock Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,975
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/40R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,975
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,975
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ 120000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Passat Inventory

Related Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat R-Line info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles